Louis van Gaal wants Frenkie de Jong to make Premier League switch this summer

Manchester United’s chances of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer seem to get unlikelier as each day passes. United and Barcelona has reportedly closed a deal for around £72 million last month but there seems to be no advantage in getting that deal done.

We have all seen the stories confirming the £17 million in deferred wages the 25-year-old is owed by Barcelona, which will also complete a possible deal for Chelsea to sign the Netherlands international, unless the London club paid was the player is due, which would show weakness.

United seem to have wasted the entire summer chasing a player that they never seem to have had a decision from as to whether he would sign for the Old Trafford club. But that just shows what kind of state Manchester United is in under the ownership of the Glazer family.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has urged De Jong, 25, to move to the Premier League this summer ahead of the FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar in the winter. Barcelona seem keen to offload him this summer with his wage, include the deferment, putting financial pressure on them.

Dutch outlet AD, reported by The Mirror, stated that De Jong must be playing regular football in order to prepare for the World Cup later this year and at Barcelona, going off pre-season, there is a chance that he may not do that, especially if Barcelona get to register their new signings.

This is similar to what Van Gaal said about Jurien Timber when he was linked with a move from Ajax to United earlier in the summer, so It quite possibly could be the case with De Jong too. Obviously, this seems too good to be true but gives another dimension into this transfer saga.

It seems unlikely that United will end the summer with De Jong in their squad. Too much time has passed and reports coming from Spain suggest that the player is still keen on remaining at the Catalan club, whether they want t keep him or not.

The 25-year-old has a contract and will not like the way he has been treated this summer. Although, it does seem strange that a player would want to stay at a club they are not wanted at – but each to their own I guess. Barcelona will have some problems if this continues.

It is their own fault though. Supporters of the club seem to think that the club is innocent in the way it has been operated in the past but it is something that needs to be accepted. The club has mortgaged a lot of their future income, which will affect them over a long period of time.

Written by John Walker