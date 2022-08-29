Manchester United and Newcastle agree to Martin Dubravka loan move; £5 million option to buy him

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, according to Fabrizio Romero. The Italian journalist has confirmed that the deal will be a loan spell at the Old Trafford club with a £5 million option to permanently sign the player.

Dubravka was not involved in the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after the rumours were rife on Saturday and Sunday which suggested that something was happening in the respect of the player moving clubs. He will be United’s final signing of the summer.

The 33-year-old will head to Old Trafford with an array of experience and could be tested in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup this season, with a view to him then testing himself against David De Gea, pressuring him and challenging him in his position.

Despite De Gea being named as Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, there have been some seasons whereby the Spanish goalkeeper has let United down, more recently in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford this season.

It has been clear that De Gea needs competition in this team as there have not really been any options to test him since Sergio Romero left the Old Trafford club at the end of the 2020/21 season, making no appearances in any competition.

Dubravka started out as a youth player at Žilina, making his senior debut in 2008. He then left for Esbjerg in 2014, then Slovan Liberec in 2016 before leaving for Sparta Prague in 2017. He was loaned to Newcastle United in January 2018 with the signing made permanent that summer.

The 33-year-old has made 130 appearances for Newcastle, conceding 175 goals and keeping 37 clean sheets. Granted, these are not the best statistics for a goalkeeper but the Slovakian will be seeking first team football this season, at least in some respect.

Newcastle signed Nick Pope from Burnley for £7 million earlier this summer with the English goalkeeper benching the Slovakian. It is possible that the 33-year-old could have played in the domestic cup competitions this season with no European football at Newcastle.

With his move to United, which is initially on loan, there will be the option to make the signing permanent with a £5 million fee, which could be a bargain should the player end up taking on De Gea for the number one spot at the club. He could be in good hands with United current defence.

Written by John Walker