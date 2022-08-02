Manchester United ‘hard at work’ on £55 million striker signing; this week will be important – reports

Manchester United are working hard on the transfer of Red Bill Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško according to Fabrizio Romano. It was suggested earlier on Tuesday that the 19-year-old Slovenian has lots of interest this summer and that he will have a decision to make as to where he plays his football this season.

That all sounds good and the player is seen as a prospect and has been likened to Erling Haaland purely because of his age and the club he is playing for, which is where Haaland signed after leaving Norway. Romano has suggested that this is a ‘really important week’ for the potential deal after United had direct talks with Šeško’s representatives.

The deal is not going to be an easy one to do, on the cheap with Salzburg not keen on selling the player this summer, seemingly leaving that until the summer of 2023, so they have, as would be expected, raised the price. It is said that an offer of £55 million could secure the striker this summer, which is a lot but could be much more in a year’s time.

During an update on his YouTube channel, Romano spoke about Šeško and what this week could mean for the player and the clubs interested in signing him this summer, as United are not the only club – that would be too easy, right? It is a position that United need to find positivity in granted that Anthony Martial is their only experienced striker. Romano said:

“[It’s a] really important week for Šeško, it’s a really, really important week for his decision. Manchester United have made contacts with his agents. Salzburg wanted to sell him next summer, but now they know they’re going to receive proposals [this summer]. “But it’s not only Manchester United. Also other clubs…are keeping tabs on Šeško, and are interested in Šeško, and this is why timing will be important for United if they really want to sign Šeško. They consider him a top talent but it’s now time to be fast, because…other clubs are interested in Benjamin Šeško. “My feeling is, this name will be on the news this week with many updates because things are happening.”

Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave the Old Trafford club this summer, despite playing in the final pre-season match of the summer against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, playing in the first half and then leaving the Theatre of Dreams before the second half even started. It is not an ideal position for United to be in just days before the Premier League season starts.

This summer, United saw Edinson Cavani leave the club, now Ronaldo wants to head through the door and Mason Greenwood is still suspended by the club whilst legal investigations progress in the background. This leaves United with Martial as the main striker which Marcus Rashford could play in too, although not as effective.

Erik ten Hag will have to delve into the transfer market to get something sorted and it seems like Šeško, 19, could be that player that the club are interested in signing. Despite his lack of experience, bringing him on now could get him used to the Premier League and help him raise his game.

United obviously have academy players of their own that could be promoted into the first team, such as Charlie McNeill and Joe Hugill but neither seem to be ready for that pressure at this stage of their careers but could be given first team appearances sparingly this season in the Carabao Cup or the UEFA Europa League. Buying a striker is their only option.

