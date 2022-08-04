Hannibal Mejbri ‘ready to risk everything’ to impress Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United academy midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has declared that he is ‘ready to risk everything’ in order to succeed the clubs new manager Erik ten Hag. The French-born Tunisian international signed for United three years ago in a £10 million deal.

Back in March 2021, Hannibal signed a new long-term contract at the Old Trafford club, 18 at the time seemingly sorting out his future at a club that he felt he could propel himself within and find regular first team action – which is quite likely considering the lack of new signings.

Hannibal is a target for a few Championship clubs and could well see himself out on loan this season but it is clear that he wants to impress the Dutchman at the helm of the club and find himself the regular first team football that he craves at United.

Hannibal has made three appearances at first team level for United but has regularly found himself playing at U18 and U23, making 15 and 40 appearances respectively. He has scored seven goals and 20 assists across the youth levels. He spoke to Pro-Direct Soccer France, saying:

“I said to myself, ‘oh yeah, I need to work hard!’ I didn’t come here for nothing, not to have on my CV: ‘I played for United’. “I came to prove to the world that a young person from Paris, from the neighbourhood, can come and impose himself. And me…I’m ready to risk everything to succeed at United.”

When he played against Liverpool late last season, which was a 4-0 defeat for United, he was frustrated and was the only hot-headed player on the pitch, which was good to see despite him likely to get sent off if he carried on in that manner. That kind of temperament is needed at the club.

The 19-year-old clearly has an ambition, which is something that United have been criticised for with some first team players seemingly happy to keep underperforming and cashing their pay checks rather than being upset by a manager when they were not performing.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club because it is vastly different to the club he left in 2009, seemingly happy to keep the minimum requirements so the dividends get paid, rather than strive to be the best club in Europe again. Having ambition is needed to achieve things in the game.

Hannibal got 76 minutes during pre-season and could be in the squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, which could see him get more appearances if he performs. However, a loan seems likely and if that worked for him and United, his ambition would grow.

Written by John Walker