Manchester United in ‘pole position’ to sign Lisandro Martínez; £43 million to seal deal – reports

Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez has reportedly not closed the door on a move to Arsenal, however, Manchester United have been tipped to seal the deal to sign the 24-year-old Argentinian. This is all according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

The versatile defender seems to be in demand this summer with is club holding out for their valuation of £43 million being met to let the Argentinian leave Amsterdam. Arsenal have so far this summer bid £30 million and £38 million including add-ons – both have been rejected.

The 24-year-old is a player that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to add to his new-look squad this summer but a major push from United is expected as Erik ten Hag admires the player and feels that he would make the defence much stronger this summer.

It is expected that United’s push for the player could come over the weekend with suggestions that the deal for Frenkie de Jong could be close to completion plus the move for Tyrell Malacia seems to be close to fruition also, giving United the resources to complete another deal.

It is suggested that the lure of Ten Hag could be the major advantage for United with the player already working with the Dutchman and winning back to back Eredivisie titles over the past two seasons with Martínez named as the latest Ajax Player of the Year.

United will need to rejuvenate the defence this summer with the expected departures of Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones – who will need to look for regular first team football. United will be left with Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane as experienced central defenders.

The report states that Martínez is open to either possibility; signing for Arsenal or United as he would like to play in the Premier League. Both club are without UEFA Champions League football this season – but that does not seem to be a major concern for the 24-year-old.

The Argentinian international has been capped seven times by his country and can playing in a central defensive position, fill in at left-back or even in a defensive midfield role, which is the type of utility player that Ajax seems to create – similar to Daily Blind who signed for United in 2014.

Martínez is currently on holiday but is following the reports of his future, which shows how interested the player is in leaving Ajax. He is committed to Ajax and is thankful for the platform they have given him since his move from Defensa y Justica in 2019.

Written by John Walker