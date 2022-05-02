Manchester United’s May 2022 Fixtures & Predictions

United will face Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace

It has been a thoroughly disappointing season for Manchester United, who are on the verge of missing out on a top-four Premier League finish for the first time in three years.

Back-to-back multi-goal margin defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal have condemned Man United to an underwhelming sixth place in the standings, six points adrift of the fourth-placed Gunners. 

Ralf Rangnick’s side will take Chelsea in a mouth-watering fixture at Old Trafford at the weekend to round off April Premier League action.

The German tactician has already conceded defeat in the top-four race following an embarrassing loss at the Emirates Stadium (via Goal).

However, the Red Devils will be looking to redeem themselves to the fans against Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Regardless of the outcome at the Theater of Dreams, United are no longer masters of their destiny, though the May fixtures could inspire a late comeback as suggested on Vwin’s sports news .

Brentford

After a run of rotten form, Brentford have hit another purple patch to tuck themselves back into mid-table comforts.

Thomas Frank’s men have not lost any of their last four Premier League outings (W3, D1), beating Chelsea and West Ham United in that spread of matches. 

Brentford’s high-flying spell of form could inspire their bid to avenge a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in London and their recent showings against top-six sides come in handy.

However, the Red Devils are undefeated in their last seven Premier League fixtures on home turf (W4, D3), probably the only shining light in an otherwise dismal second half of the season.

Despite Brentford’s inspiring form, the home team have injured players returning to the fold and an considerable advantage playing at home. Man United should rack up all three points here.

Prediction: Manchester United Win

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have gone from consecutive triumphs at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to back-to-back league games without winning (D1, L1), conceding 2+ goals on both occasions. 

The Seagulls could still land a rare top-half finish and arresting a six-game losing league streak against United could prove crucial to such hopes. 

United’s trip to the Amex Stadium will serve as a glorious opportunity for the Red Devils to end a humiliating four-game losing away league streak, their worst such run in England’s top-flight since 1980/81.

With Brighton going winless in their last eight Premier League home games (D4, L4), the upcoming fixture at the Amex will be United’s best opportunity to claim another away triumph before the end of the season.

Prediction: Manchester United Win

Crystal Palace

Like Brighton, Crystal Palace are stuck in mid-table lethargy, yet Selhurst Park has been a fortress of late.

Patrick Vieira’s men are unbeaten in their last six home matches across all competitions (W4, D3), keeping a clean sheet in the last four on the trot. 

Defensive stubbornness will be required, as the Eagles have drawn a blank in their last two home league matches against United (D1, L1).

After netting under 1.5 goals in their last five competitive away matches, Rangnick’s men may consider the game in London to be a perfect chance to produce a rare a goal festive on the road.

Given that this is the final game of an underwhelming campaign where United are unlikely to be fighting for a top-four berth at this point, we don’t foresee a lot of fireworks. Expect a tight match, with only a handful of scoring chances ending in a low-scoring draw. 

Prediction: Draw

