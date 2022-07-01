Manchester United’s summer signings are starting to fall into place￼

Manchester United seem to have got their first summer signing into place with Tyrell Malacia finally being close to completing his move from Feyenoord, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. It is suggested that United will pay £12.9 million plus £1.7 million on add-ons for the 22-year-old.

Malacia will become Erik ten Hag’s first signing this summer with more reportedly on the way. United were seemed to be out of the picture earlier this week with Olimpique Lyonnais pushing to secure a deal for the left-back but United hijacked the deal and are now close to completing the deal.

United are now working to schedule a medical for the Dutch defender with the paperwork for the deal already being signed off by both clubs. This is great news for United, who have acted slow this summer but briefs from the club seemed to be correct with United working in multiple deals.

United are still in negotiations to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The deal could be worth £73.2 million according to The Telegraph but it has been over 50 days since the rumours first started and very little seems to be coming from it. That said, there is confidence the deal will be completed.

It is stated that talks are ‘progressing well‘ and that United are yet to start discussing personal terms, which is not expected to be a problem with United hoping to have everything finalised soon. De Jong, 25, will be an asset to United with Ten Hag keen to reunite this summer.

There will be many who will be worried about the length of time a deal is taking to be completed but despite rumours coming from Spain that the Dutchman is not keen to leave Barcelona this summer, there does not seem to be any confirmation of that from respected sources, which is good news.

Christian Eriksen has been offered a two-year contract at United worth £150,000 per week according to The Mirror. The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season at Brentford, who have also made him a contractual offer with other clubs interested.

It is said that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City all have an interest in signing the Danish international but the player is waiting to see who United sign this summer before making a decision. He is officially a free agent after the expiry of his Brentford contract on Thursday.

Eriksen could be a good signing for United, if in fact he does choose the Old Trafford club. It would see United have a competitive midfield, presuming Frenkie de Jong ends up signing for the club too, with his deal looking to be finalised in the not too distant future.

Lisandro Martínez is another player that United hold some interest in this summer. The Ajax Player of the Year is also chased by Arsenal. It is said that the player wants to play in the Premier League and would sign for either club if a deal was finalised with Ajax.

Arsenal have made a few bids which had been rejected and United, who were busy completing other deals, have now started to formulate a plan to sign the Argentinian defender who can play centrally, fill in at left-back and also in defensive midfield.

United are said to be readying a bid for Martínez, according to Fabrizio Romano with the club seeking to get the Malacia deal over the line, which has started to happen, now leaving them free to set up another transfer. £42 million as the asked fee but Arsenal still want to sign him too.

If this summer ends with United signing all of these players, or even three of them, it will be a positive. Of course, United may not be finished in the transfer market if they do sign all four players. They are also interested in signing Antony from Ajax, however, his fee is a bit high.

Obviously, if United sign these four players, there will continue to be exits at the club with up to nine players tipped to leave the club, one of those on loan at this moment in time. United are a work in progress but at this stage, with this positive news, it looks like changes have been made.

Of course, until the Glazers have left the club, nothing will definitely change but this summer, it seems different, even if it was the best part of a month before things started to fall into place. Granted, United would have like their signings done early, but the world is not a perfect place.

