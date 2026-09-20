Player Ratings: Another terrible performance for United; Martinez own goal – a point taken – so many problems to solve…

Manchester United continued their lacklustre approach to their matches against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Michael Carrick’s side needed to get a win to overturn negativity the controversial Manchester Derby defeat and the exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion, losing 3-2 despite being 2-0 up after ten minutes.

United looked alright in the early stages of the match with Lisandro Martinez one of the credible chances for the Old Trafford club. However, it was 0-0 at the break with neither team really taking charge of the match. Martinez found the back of the net in the 63rd minute but it was Senne Lammens he beat which gave Fulham the lead, despite some strong attacking from the Cottagers.

United got back into the game in the 89th minute with Matheus Cunha finding an equaliser for United, to take the sting off Martinez’s own goal. United could have pushed for a winner, which they did – kind of. But it was not going to be three points for United at Craven Cottage. A point is a positive but solutions need to be found during the international break. United have been largely terrible this season.

Senne Lammens – 7

Kept United in the contest with a number of important first-half saves. The goal that followed owed more to misfortune than any error on his part.

Diogo Dalot – 3

A forgettable outing in which he struggled to make any meaningful impact. The only positive was the absence of the mistakes that have become an unwelcome feature of his game.

Harry Maguire – 4

An underwhelming display. Frequently bypassed in midfield and looked ponderous in possession, with one particularly slow turn summing up a frustrating afternoon.

Lisandro Martínez – 3

Mirrored the struggles of his centre-back partner, appearing far too casual on the ball and lacking urgency in possession. His afternoon was compounded by an unfortunate own goal after a momentary loss of focus.

Luke Shaw – 4

Struggled to contain the threat posed by Oscar Bobb and Josh King, who combined effectively down his flank.

Youri Tielemans – 6

Contributed positively in possession, but struggled at times to match the physical and energetic approach Fulham brought to the centre of the pitch.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6

Used the ball reasonably well, though he was left with too much to do at times as support from his teammates proved lacking.

Bryan Mbeumo – 4

Another frustrating display on the wing. Tested Leno once in the second half, but that was the extent of his attacking threat. His touch deserted him, his passing lacked accuracy and he was far too easily brushed aside physically.

Bruno Fernandes – 5

Failed to capitalise on an early opportunity, lacking the necessary conviction in his finish. Never really imposed himself thereafter in a performance that fell short of his customary level.

Marcus Rashford – 3

Involved in much of United’s attacking work, though a lack of composure in front of goal proved costly. Squandered two clear openings before the break and struggled to make an impact in one-on-one situations thereafter.

Matheus Cunha – 7

Found himself drifting deeper and deeper in an effort to affect the game, highlighting his difficulties in the role. While he was involved in the sequence that led to Fulham’s opener, his well-taken equaliser ultimately spared United from defeat.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (Rashford 77′) – 5

A brief appearance that yielded little. Struggled to influence proceedings and was unable to provide the spark United needed.

Mason Mount (Mainoo 80′) – 5

Couldn’t influence proceedings after entering the fray, with his cameo proving largely ineffective.

Patrick Dorgu (Shaw 83′) – 5

Came on for the final minutes as United searched for a late winner.

Match Verdict

A point for United. The Old Trafford club needed much more than that but after a Martinez own goal, it is a positive heading into the first international break of the new season. United will need to hit the ground running against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on the 10th October when they play again. Not good enough by any accounts and there is a major problem that needs to be solved at the club.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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