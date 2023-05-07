Player Ratings: De Gea & Casemiro poor in Hammers defeat; Ten Hag needs to make changes to United’s mentality

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League. It was Saïd Benrahma that opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the match which gave the Hammers three important points. United just did not create anything good enough for a goal. This team is not in charge of their own top four fate now. Winning is the only way and I don’t see that personally.

United started positively at the London Stadium with Marcus Rashford on the attack for United. He had a shot on goal, but missed the target. In the seventh minute of the match, Bruno Fernandes missed the target with an attack and three minutes later, Antony also missed the target. United needed to find better form in front of goal to make a difference. Christian Eriksen then got a shot on goal in the 15th minute of the match, also missing the target.

In the 16th minute, West Ham got their first shot on goal through Michail Antonio, who missed the target. A minute later, Rashford hit the post after Fernandes played the ball to him. Fernandes then missed the target a minute later on his own attack on goal. Antony saw an attempt blocked in the 25th minute of the match. However, in the 27th minute, Saïd Benrahma broke the deadlock for the Hammers with David De Gea conceding a calamity goal.

Jarrod Bowen forced a save from De Gea on the half hour mark of the match with the Hammers seeking to double their lead. Antony then saw another shot blocked two minutes later with United seeking the equaliser. In the 36th minute Tyrell Malacia was booked for a foul on Bowen. Three minutes after that, Rashford missed the target again – that 30th goal of the season was starting to become elusive. In the 42nd minute, Rashford missed the target again.

Benrahma had another shot on goal in the first ,minute of added time at the end of the first half. United needed to quell this attacking play from the Hammers and do better in their own attacking – which has been terrible of late. Christian Eriksen then had a shot in the last minute of added time, making Lukasz Fabianski make the save to deny him. United needed more of that in the second half. Ten Hag will have had something to say about this in the dressing room.

United had almost 65% of the ball in the first half, having 11 shots on goal – just one of those on target. It is clear that strength in depth is needed for United in the summer so they can rotate and rest key players – which has not been done well this season because of a distinct lack of quality across the squad. Ten Hag would have called for a response from his team in the second half with United needing all three points on offer, which could put them third in the league.

At the start of the second half, there were no substitutions for either team. Bowen had an attempt on goal in the first minute of the second half, missing the target. Benrahma had an attempt blocked after a West Ham corner. Tomás Soucek the saw his effort on goal saved by De Gea in the 49th minute. Also in the same minute, Nayef Aguerd saw an effort blocked. Antony had another shot blocked in the 51st minute before the Hammers scored for the second time.

That said, De Gea was fouled in the run up to the goal and VAR ruled it out with De Gea winning a free-kick for United. Wout Weghorsthad a shot on goal in the 56th minute, which was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. Ten Hag made his first substitution in the 57th minute with Anthony Martial replacing Wout Weghorst. Lucas Paquetá missed the target on the hour and Tomás Soucek missed his effort on goal three minutes later. United needed to do much better.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was booked in the 64th minute for a foul on Michail Antonio, stopping the player advancing with the ball into the United area. Antonio had a shot blocked, then missed the target in the 66th minute. Paquetá also missed in the same minute. Declan Rice had a shot blocked in the 71st minute, two minutes later Soucek scored but was ruled offside. In the 74th minute, Marcel Sabitzer and Jadon Sancho replaced Christian Eriksen and Antony.

Rashford had a shot on goal in the 77th minute of the match but in the following minute, there was a clash of heads between Wan-Bissaka and Soucek – which required attention. It did initially look like Wan-Bissaka would be coming off, but after treatment both players remained on the pitch. After the delay, Casemiro had a shot on goal, missing the target. Pablo Fornals replaced Saïd Benrahma for the Hammers in the 87th minute of the match.

Ten Hag made another double substitution in the same minute with Diogo Dalot and Fred replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia. Eight minutes were added on at the end of the second half. In the first minute, Martial saw his effort saved by Fabianski. The Frenchman had a second effort a minute later, which was off target. Fernandes was caught offside in the third minute as Luke Shaw tried to find hims with a through ball. United had been terrible.

Flynn Downes and Ben Johnson replaced Lucas Paquetá and Michail Antonio for the Hammers in the fifth minute of added time. Shaw had a shot on goal in the seventh minute – missing it. Fernandes had one in the eighth – missing it. Emerson replaced Aaron Cresswell in the same minute. It was over for United. Another defeat – the second in a row. United now have every chance of falling out of the top four this season – that would be a major fail for United.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: After a few matches of good form, the Spanish goalkeeper did not have a good game at West Ham. He conceded a clanger in the 27th minute scored by Saïd Benrahma. He conceded two more goals – both ruled out. ★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Had the space at attack a few times but was reluctant to do so for some reason. He was booked for a foul and received an injury but continued playing before he was replaced by Dalot. ★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: Could have given away a penalty but nothing was given. His performance was not easy because it was pretty much constant. West Ham seemed prepared against United – who lacked authority. ★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Partly responsible for the goal as he lost the ball to Benrahma but De Gea should have been so much better in making the save. After his last few performances, he should have been better. The best defender in this match. ★★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Did well against Jarrod Bowen and did not seem worried at all. Got a good challenge on Michail Antonio too, but got a booking for it. He’s a talented left-back and he will improve in time. ★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: United had a but more control in the midfield with the Danish international back in the team after a midweek rest. He also had a great shot on goal but shoed tiredness in the second half and was replaced by Sabitzer. ★★★★★

Casemiro: This was not a good performance from the Brazilian. His influence was lacking in this match massively. He looks out of it. He’s been suspended a few times this season but still needs a rest. ★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Had chances that were wide of the target that should really have been goals. He seemed to panic with his passing at times and failed to lift United with his creativity. This needs to change. ★★★★★

Antony: I don’t think the Brazilian winger was influential against the Hammers. He was too one-dimensional and in the second half, there seemed to be nothing from him. He did hit the post though. He was replaced by Sancho. ★★★★★★

Wout Weghorst: The Dutchman put in a lot of work against the Hammers but was not effective throughout his appearance. He did have a shot on goal the minute before he was replaced by Martial. He needs to be doing much better. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Hit the post, which was a shame as he needs that 30th goal of the season. He just does not seem to be able to get that chance to score. Had another effort saved by Lukasz Fabianski. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Anthony Martial: Replaced Weghorst 57′. Had a go at trying to get a goal for United, with some good play but failed. ★★★★★★

Marcel Sabitzer: Replaced Eriksen 74′. The Austrian had no impact in this match. West Ham were too confident going forward. ★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: Replaced Antony 74′. Similar to Sabitzer with the impact. ★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Replaced Wan-Bissaka 87′. Came on very late and lost the ball for United. Little time on the pitch though. ★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Malacia 87′. Had another cameo and did little to impress or annoy. ★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Saïd Benrahma 27′

Assists: N/A

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Dalot 87′), Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia (Fred 87′); Eriksen (Sabitzer 74′), Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony (Sancho 74′), Weghorst (Martial 57′), Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Butland; Maguire, Williams; Garnacho

Bookings: Tyrell Malacia 36′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 64′

