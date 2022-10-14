Preview: Rashford, Eriksen, Martinez & Casemiro to give United momentum against that wee club from the North East?

Manchester United -v- Newcastle United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 16 October 2022, KO 14:00 BST

Manchester United will face Newcastle United at OldTrafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United have not been defeated by Newcastle since that match at St James’ Park on the 6 October 2019 – winning four and drawing once in the five matches since that defeat.

Because of Saudi investment and the fact the club has signed better players, some Newcastle players seem to think they are something to stand in the way of clubs this season. They are much better but not league winners or anything magnificent.

Eddie Howe seems to believe that the Magpies could be just as big as United in the years to some. Perhaps he has too much believe seeing as the Magpies have never been as big as United. It is 96 years next year since their last top flight league title. They have hope though.

Manchester United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Omonia Nicosia 1-0 W, Everton 2-1 W, Omonia Nicosia 3-2 W, Manchester City 6-3 L, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 W, Real Sociedad 1-0 L

Goals: 5 – Marcus Rashford, 3 – Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, 2 – Cristiano Ronaldo, 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Own Goal, Scott McTominay

Assists: 3 – Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 5-1 W, Fulham 4-1 W, Bournemouth 1-1 D, Crystal Palace 0-0 D, Liverpool 2-1 L, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 D

Goals: 4 – Miguel Almirón, 3 – Callum Wilson, 2 – Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, 1 – Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schär, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood

Assists: 2 – Allan Saint-Maximin, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, 1 – Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Newcastle have met 54 times in the Premier League. United have won 32 times, drawing 15 times with Newcastle winning seven times. United have scored 113 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two. Newcastle have scored 55 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept a total of 19 clean sheets with Newcastle keeping just 11. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 90 yellow cards and three red cards. Newcastle players have been shown 88 yellow cards and three red cards.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. Cole is perhaps the most effective signing of the lot.

Team News

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are currently ruled out though injury ahead of the clash with Newcastle. Scott McTominay is suspended for this match. Anthony Martial will be subject to a late fitness test to feature against Newcastle.

It could well be that Ten Hag introduces some youth players to the squad to get through this match with Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal and maybe even Kobbie Mainoo possible being involved in first team training in the run up to this match. United have some talented youth.

Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are all ruled out of the visit to Old Trafford to face United. Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey currently have a 25% chance of being fit for the match. Other than these few problems, Newcastle seem to be in good shape ahead of the clash with United.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Ronaldo

Predicted Newcastle United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Pope;

Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn;

Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock;

Almirón, Wilson, Murphy

Match Prediction

United have some good form in the Premier League this season, considering their start which saw them lose to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. United have since beaten Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City, Arsenal and Everton, also defeated by Manchester City.

Newcastle have scored nine goals in their last two matches beating Fulham 4-1 and Brentford 5-1 and also drew 3-3 with Manchester City, so they can achieve something this season. That said, if United play like they did on Thursday evening, could they deal with that attacking threat?

United are in a position whereby they have lost four matches this season, three in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Europa League. Newcastle have only been beaten by Liverpool, but have five draws in the league, which has held them back so far in the table.

Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United

Written by John Walker