Preview: Sevilla or bust for United? Ten Hag must get his team firing and stop Sevilla scoring! Casemiro’s experience will be key to lead United to victory

Sevilla -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla

Thursday 20 April 2023, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will be back in action on Thursday evening as they travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg. After leading the first leg 2-0 with a brace scored by Marcel Sabitzer at Old Trafford last week, they collapsed late in the second half with Tyrell Malacia scoring an own goal before a deflection from the head of Harry Maguire in added time. It was a terrible situation for United to be in which they will have to get through in Seville.

United also lost Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury – the Argentinian is out for the remainder of the season after having surgery. Varane is going to be out for much of the remainder of the month. Bruno Fernandes was booked in the match, meaning he is suspended for this leg – something else that United need to get through added to all the injuries in the squad at this time. United did beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday afternoon with Antony and Diogo Dalot scoring.

Sevilla beat Valencia 2-0 in LaLiga on Sunday, still sitting in 13th place in the Spanish league with nine matches remaining this season. Beating United and going on to win the Europa League is their best hop of European football next season. That said, it is United that must step up from the unfortunate aspects of the first leg at Old Trafford and find a way to beat Sevilla, a club they have rot far not beaten in European opposition. Two draws and two defeats in four matches now.

Manchester United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists – WDWWLW

Nottingham Forest 2-0 W, Sevilla 2-2 D, Everton 2-0 W, Brentford 1-0 W, Newcastle United 2-0 L, Fulham 3-1 W

Goals: 28 – Marcus Rashford, 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Antony, 7 – Anthony Martial, 6 – Fred, 5 – Casemiro, Own Goal, Jadon Sancho, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcel Sabitzer, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Wout Weghorst, 1 – Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

Assists: 11 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Christian Eriksen, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 6 – Casemiro, Luke Shaw, 5 – Fred, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst, 2 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, 1 – Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Marcel Sabitzer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Sevilla – Form, Goals Scored & Assists – WDDWLL

Valencia CF 2-0 W, Manchester United 2-2 D, RC Celta de Vigo 2-2 D, Cádiz CF 2-0 W, Getafe CF 2-0 L, Fenerbahçe SK 1-0 L

Goals: 10 – Youssef En-Nesyri, 5 – Erik Lamela, 4 – Nemanja Gudelj, Rafa Mir, 3 – Marcos Acuña, Lucas Ocampos, Óliver Torres, 2 – José Ángel Carmona, Own Goal, Tanguy Nianzou, Suso, 1 – Loïc Badé, Bryan Gil, Isco, Joan Jordán, Gonzalo Montiel, Ivan Rakitic, Karim Rekik, Kike Salas

Assists: 4 – Ivan Rakitic, 3 – Pape Gueye, Isco, Alex Telles, 2 – Marcos Acuña, Bryan Gil, Papu Gómez, Gonzalo Montiel, Suso, Óliver Torres, 1 – José Ángel Carmona, Kasper Dolberg, Joan Jordán, Jesús Navas, Lucas Ocampos, Karim Rekik, Kike Salas

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Sevilla have met four times competitively in the history of both clubs. They both met in the UEFA Champions League at the round of 16 stage in the 2017/18 season with them drawing 0-0 in the first leg which was played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. However, United fell to a 2-1 defeat with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring a brace in the 74th and 78th minutes of the match and Romelu Lukaku scoring what became a consolation goal in the 84th minute.

United and Sevilla then met in the UEFA Europa League at the semi final stage in the 2019/20 season which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two sides met in Cologne in August 2020. United fell to a 2-1 defeat. Bruno Fernandes scored a ninth minute penalty but in the 26th minute, Ronnie Fernández equalised for Sevilla. Luuk de Jong then scored the winner in the 78th minute to send United home. Last week the teams drew 2-2 with United collapsing at the end.

Adnan Januzaj and Alex Telles are currently Sevilla players although Januazaj is on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and Telles is on loan from United. Anthony Martial was loaned to the club last season and Javier Hernandez left West Ham United for Sevilla. Januzaj has played six times for Sevilla. Telles has made 29 appearances, getting three assists. Martial made 12 appearances, scoring one goal and one assist and Chicharito made 13 appearances scoring three goals.

Team News

Donny van de Beek (knee), Tom Heaton (ankle), Raphael Varane (ankle/foot), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) are all currently ruled out through injury. Marcel Sabitzer is a doubt ahead of Thursday after pulling up in the warm up ahead of the 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford (groin/hip), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (other) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) could be back in action this week – Ten Hag will give further information.

Casemiro and Facundo Pellistri are both at risk of being suspended in the UEFA Europa League because of yellow cards and should they receive a booking on Thursday, they will miss the semi final first leg, if United make it or the first match in a European competition next season. Bruno Fernandes is suspended from this match, which is a big blow for United. Marc Jurado was included in the squad on Sunday and training with the first team now, so Ten Hag has options.

Gonzalo Montiel is suspended for Sevilla after his booking against United at Old Trafford last week. Alex Telles is eligible to face United again, after being an unused substitute last week with Marcos Acuña, who was suspended in LaLiga this weekend getting the nod ahead of the on-loan United player. Marcos Acuña, Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordán, Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir are all a booking away from a suspension in European competition ahead of the clash with United.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Eriksen, Sancho;

Martial

Predicted Sevilla Starting XI – 4-3-3

Bounou;

Navas, Badé, Marcao, Acuña;

Fernando, Rakitić, Gudelj;

Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Match Prediction

United started out well against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and dominated the game. They did the same against Sevilla last week with the Spanish side not the same team that they were in 2020 when the teams last met in Europe, with United losing 2-1 and exiting the Europa League at the semi final stage and Sevilla going on to lift the trophy. Ten Hag will have a gameplay for this match but first he will need to know what his squad is looking like with many injuries.

Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez are both out for the remainder of the season. Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are all ruled out of this match too and United will be sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia ahead this match. Marc Jurado was involved in the squad against Forest at the weekend and he has been training with the first team ahead of this match, so could have some involvement again.

United will need to do all they can to get an early goal to put them ahead in the tie and then try to double it or even triple it to give them a cushion. The players will need to keep their heads throughout the match as this will put them into the semi final of the competition this season, seeking a second trophy to add to the Carabao Cup they won earlier in the season. On Sunday, United face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Emirates FA Cup so this is a big week for United’s season.

Sevilla 1-2 Manchester United

Written by John Walker