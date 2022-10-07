Preview: United must beat Everton this weekend; chances were not taken last season and that needs to change

Everton -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Sunday 9 October 2022, KO 19:00 BST

Manchester United will travel the 33 miles to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday evening. It will be the first time this season that United have kicked off at 7pm on a Sunday – hopefully not the first of many. Thursday and Sunday matches are a pain.

Erik ten Hag’s side beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening in Cyprus with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace and Anthony Martial scoring his third goal of the season in just 103 minutes of action so far. A win is much-needed in this fixture.

Everton last played on Saturday 1 October where they beat Southampton 2-1 with Connor Coady and Dwight McNeil scoring the goals. Frank Lampard’s side have been in good form this season, having more draws than wins (four to two), also losing two matches so far this season.

Manchester United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Omonia Nicosia 3-2 W, Manchester City 6-3 L, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 W, Real Sociedad 1-0 L, Arsenal 3-1 W, Leicester City 1-0 W

Goals: 5 – Marcus Rashford, 3 – Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, 2 – Antony, 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Own Goal, Cristiano Ronaldo

Assists: 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Southampton 2-1 W, West Ham United 1-0 W, Liverpool 0-0 D, Leeds United 1-1 D, Brentford 1-1 D, Fleetwood Town 1-0 W

Goals: 2 – Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, 1 – Conor Coady, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil

Assists: 4 – Alex Iwobi, 1 – Conor Coady, Amadou Onana, Jordan Pickford

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Everton have met 60 times in the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawing 13 times with Everton winning 10 times. United have scored 109 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four of them. Everton have scored 59 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

United have kept a total of 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping just ten. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 79 yellow cards and two red cards. Everton players have been shown 111 yellow cards and three red cards.

Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, John O’Kane, Phil Neville, Jesper Blomqvist, Wayne Rooney, Tim Howard, Louis Saha, Darron Gibson, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Keane, Tom Cleverley, Romelu Lukaku, Morgan Schneiderlin and Donny van de Beek have played for both United and Everton.

Team News

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been ruled out from United’s visit to Goodison Park on Sunday evening. Raphael Varane came off injured against Manchester City last weekend and could be set for a late fitness test to make this match.

United will have had almost three days to recover ahead of this match following the 3-2 victory over Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus on Thursday evening. With both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial coming off the bench, they should be able to start against Everton.

Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson have all been ruled out of the visit of United to Goodison Park. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate both have 50% chances of featuring against United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his return from injury this weekend.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez; Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Predicted Everton Starting XI – 4-3-3

Pickford;

Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko;

Onana, Gueye, Iwobi;

McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Match Prediction

United failed to beat Everton in either of the matches played against them last season, so this season, United will be seeking to do just that. Everton are not the best team in the Premier League this season and they are not the worst, but they are beatable.

United have avoided defeat in 50 of the 60 matches played against Everton in the Premier League so they do have pedigree in this fixture. Ten Hag’s side will need to overcome their attacking threat, putting their own offensive on show at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

At the time of writing, United sit sixth in the Premier League with 12 points and Everton were placed 11th with just ten points. Frank Lampard will be seeking to get another good result over United but Ten Hag will be looking to hit back from that defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Everton 1-3 Manchester United

Written by John Walker