Preview: United need to beat Newport to save their terrible season; Ten Hag should have Martinez and Casemiro available!

Newport County -v- Manchester United

Emirates FA Cup

Rodney Parade, Newport

Sunday 28 January 2023, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to Wales to face Newport County in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon. United seem to have started 2024 in good form with one victory and one draw in the two matches played so far – a corner turned this season?

Erik ten Hag has seen a number of injured players return to the squad but has also lost some players to the African Cup of Nations with players also being loaned out through the month of January. But the squad seems to be much stronger now that players are back in the squad.

Newport have beaten Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Eastleigh in the three rounds of the FA Coup they have participated in this season, playing replays against both Barnet and Eastleigh to welcome United to the Rodney Parade this weekend. United have beaten Wigan Athletic so far in the cup.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 2-2 D, Wigan 2-0 W, Forest 2-1 L, Villa 3-2 W, West Ham 2-0 L, Liverpool 0-0 D

Goals: 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, 6 – Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, 5 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Hannibal Mejbri, Raphael Varane

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Newport – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Wrexham 1-0 W, Eastleigh 3-1 W, Doncaster 1-0 W, Eastleigh 1-1 D, Sutton 1-1 D, Crewe 1-1 D

Goals: 17 – Will Evans, 8 – Omar Bogle, 6 – Shane McLoughlin, Seb Palmer-Houlden, 4 – Bryn Morris, 2 – Harry Charsley, James Clarke, Lewis Payne, Aaron Wildig, 1 – Ryan Delaney, Adam Lewis, Kiban Rai

Assists: 7 – Shane McLoughlin, 4 – Lewis Payne, Aaron Wildig, 3 – Omar Bogle, James Clarke, Ryan Delaney, Bryn Morris, Seb Palmer-Houlden, James Waite, 2 – Scot Bennett, Matthew Bondswell, Will Evans, Adam Lewis, 1 – Harry Charsley

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Newport have not yet met competitively in the history of both clubs, which is something United are used to in the Emirates FA Cup. United have been drawn against many teams they had not faced before in the competition – something that means something to all concerned.

United have met Walthamstow Avenue, Workington, Wrexham, Chester City, Peterborough United, Colchester United, Rochdale, Hereford United, Burton Albion, Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town prior to this match, which will be another new ground for United to play in.

Charlie McNeill and Regan Poole have played for both United and Newport during their careers. Poole was loaned to the club during the 2018/19 season, making 43 appearances for the club. McNeill was loaned to the club last season, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals.

Team News

Anthony Martial (groin) is the only player currently ruled out due to injury ahead of the FA Cup clash with Newport. Sofyan Amrabat and Andre Onana will both be absent due to their participation in the African Cup of Nations. Luke Shaw (other) has a 75% chance of being fit for this match.

Harry Maguire (groin/hip/pelvic) has a 50% chance of being available ahead of this weekend’s match in Wales. Victor Lindelof (groin/hip/pelvic), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (calf/shin/heel) all have 25% chances of being fit. Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford are both ill.

Newport have one injury problem with central defender Josh Seberry out of the tie, which is good for the Welsh side as they do not have too many players out injured. However, with them playing more recently than United, fatigue could play a part and affect the squad for this clash.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Bayindir;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Newport Starting XI – 5-3-2

Townsend;

Mcloughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis;

Morris, Charsley, Wildig;

Evans, Palmer-Houlden

Match Prediction

United will need to treat this match like they have others and not expect to win easily. It has been shown over time that these new matches for United will be tough as the opposition will be seeking to get bragging rights and knock United out of the Emirates FA Cup, which is not what United need.

Ten Hag will need to have his team ready for the challenge, as there is a change that is exactly what it will be. Newport will be up for this match with it being at home for them. And United will not know what to expect as they travel to a stadium they have not yet played in competitively.

Newport may have the home advantage but United have players who play for their countries internationally and have achieved things in their individual careers with many of these players lifting the Carabao Cup last season, almost a year ago. United, on paper, should win this match.

Newport County 0-3 Manchester United

Written by John Walker