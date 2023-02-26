Ratings: Casemiro won this for United – MOTM; Martinez & Varane worked well with De Gea setting a record; Ten Hag’s first trophy for United

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match, assisted by Luke Shaw. Just six minutes later, Marcus Rashford, assisted by Wout Weghorst doubled United’s lead but there was a deflection. Sven Botman was credited with United’s second goal. That was enough for United to lift the Carabao Cup – Erik ten Hag’s first trophy.

United started well against the Magpies and Marcus Rashford had an early chance to stretch his legs, playing a low ball into the middle, which was turned behind by Sven Botman giving United the first corner of the match – which they got nothing from. Joelinton made the clearance from the corner with Miguel Almirón picking up the loose ball, marauding forward one the break. His pass was poor and Raphael Varane cut it out of play.

Newcastle had a chance in the sixth minute of the match after Joelinton released Allan Saint-Maximin down the left with Almirón trying to tee up Bruno Guimarães but Fred lunged in with a great block and took a hit from his compatriot on the shin. Diogo Dalot was booked for a challenge on Saint-Maximin in the ninth minute of the match which could mean that we see Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wout Weghorst had a chance in the 13th minute but it was saved by Loris Kauris.

Dalot played a good ball into the box in the 15th minute of the match but Fabian Schär was well placed to clear the danger. Antony had a shot on goal in the 17th minute but Kauris made a god save to deny the United winger. Minutes later the Brazilian was holding the left of his groin, presumably feeling a niggle or something. Guimarães was down and receiving treatment halfway through the first half but he was able to continue – timewasting maybe?

In the 25th minute or so, Lisandro Martinez was down receiving treatment but he was fit to continue. Schär seemed to be struggling too but he too was alright – for now. In the 26th minute, Almirón played in Kieran Trippier on the overlap, Schär threw himself at the ball by Martinez did enough to put him off as his header flew over the crossbar. There was a collision between Martinez and Schär with both players needing treatment. Both were alright to continue.

Sean Longstaff launched a low cross into Saint-Maximin in the 32nd minute with the Magpies on the attack. The winger got past Dalot as he fired his shot towards goal. David De Gea pulled off a great save to deny the Newcastle man from opening the scoring in the match. A minute later, Casemiro had scored his fifth goal of the season after Luke Shaw played the ball into him, getting his fifth assist of the season. VAR got involved looking for an offside that was not there.

Newcastle wanted a penalty in the 36th minute after Guimarães went down after a challenge from Weghorst but referee David Coote let play go on. The replay showed that the Dutchman got the ball. The Magpies then had a chance to equalise in the 38th minute with Callum Wilson played in from a free-kick, the ball finding its way to Almirón, only for him to blaze his effort over the crossbar. It was a great chance for Newcastle, whose inexperience cost them.

United scored again in the 39th minute, doubling their lead. Marcus Rashford seemed to score it, although there was a deflection. It could have been his 25th goal of the season with Weghorst getting the assist. However, the goal was awarded to Batman as an own goal. We will take it though. Newcastle had a big chance in the 43rd minute but Trippier and Almirón’s combination resulted in Dan Burn heading wide. After five minutes of added time, United led 2-0 at the break.

At the start of the second half, Erik ten Hag made his first substitution of the match with Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Diogo Dalot. Newcastle made their first substitution with Alexander Isak replacing Sean Longstaff. United were straight on the attack with Rashford teeing up Fred, who should have done better with his shot. Antony curled an effort into goal in the 48th minute but Karius made a comfortable save. United added more pressure for the Magpies.

In the 50th minute, Wan-Bissaka put in a brilliant challenge on Saint-Maximin to launch a United corner. Weghorst’s cross was then blocked with a call for a handball and a penalty. The referee waved away the appeals for it. Newcastle were frustrated two minutes later as they wanted a corner after Trippier fed Wilson, he put out a boot to get to the end of it. Martinez rushed in but no corner was given for the Magpies. United were still on top of this match.

Bruno Fernandes played the ball into the feet of Shaw in the 55th minute with the left-back whipping in a cross which Weghorst got to. The Dutchman launched a shot but it went straight into the arms of Karius. On the hour, Saint-Maximin got into a promising position for Newcastle but none of his teammates were on the same wavelength with the ball going out of play for a United goal kick. Newcastle just seemed so out of this match.

Seven Batman, the scorer of the own goal, joined Joelinton in the book for the Magpies as he was booked for dissent in the 67th minute of the match. Martinez made a great block a minute later as Joelinton looked to launch a goal bound effort. What a player the Argentinian has been for United and he was criticised by a guy with no Premier League titles for being too short. Well done. United looked very much in command as the second half drew to an end.

In the 69th and 70th minutes of the match, Ten Hag made a double substitution with Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay replacing Fred and Wout Weghorst. Sabitzer won the ball in the 74th minute releasing Rashford with the England forward launching a shot on goal which Karius dived right into to make a smart stop. Sabitzer then has a shooting effort on goal, which rose over the crossbar. It was going to be hard for the Magpies to get back into the match.

Eddie Howe made a double substitution in the 78th and 79th minutes of the match with Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock replacing both Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimarães. United had a chance in the 80th minute with Fernandes and Rashford combining but Karius ended up holding the ball. Ten Hag made his fourth substitution with Jadon Sancho replacing Antony in the 83rd minute of the match. Sancho’s pass to Wan-Bissaka in the 87th minute drew a save.

Ten Hag made his final substitution in the 88th minute of the match with Harry Maguire replacing Marcus Rashford. David De Gea was shown a yellow card for time wasting in the 84th minute and Casemiro was booked in the 87th minute for a foul on Joelinton. Newcastle did come close late in the game but they were not good enough to get anything. Five minutes were added on at the end of the match with the Magpies still having a chance.

De Gea saved a Joelinton effort in the second minute of added time with Fernandes though on goal at the other end of the pitch a minute later but dawdling on his finishing resulting with Karius making another save. United won the Carabao Cup, six years after last lifting the trophy becoming Erik ten Hag’s first trophy of his tenure at United. What a week this has become. Knocking Barcelona out of Europe and now lifting the first trophy of a new era.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper made a great save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin and clawed away a Bruno Guimarães header late in the match. The first save was important as Casemiro then scored the opening goal minutes later at the other end of the pitch. It was a big day for De Gea as it was also his 181st clean sheet as a United player, breaking the record of Peter Schmeichel that he matched against Leicester City last weekend. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: The Portuguese right-back did well against Newcastle. He was booked in the ninth minute of the match for a foul on Allan Saint-Maximin. It seemed it was going to be one of those heart-wrenching matches with him in a yellow but he rose into the match and did what he needed to do. United scored twice in the first half, well one was on own goal. He did not see the second half with Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing him at the break. ★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: He did so much more against Newcastle at Wembley than he did against them last season at St James’ Park. His understanding with Lisandro Martinez was clear to be seen with the duo performing superbly against the Magpies at Wembley. This will be his first trophy as a United player, the first of many hopefully. What a day at Wembley for the Frenchman. The celebrations will be short-lived with West Ham on the horizon. ★★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: What a day and what a player. He led with his head – literally. He managed the game sensibly and kept his head too. He was determined to see this United team win the Carabao Cup and that is what they did. His partnership with Raphael Varane has been key to this season for United with them actually achieving things on the football pitch. There will be so many ABU tears out there and that’s the great thing here. ★★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Played the cross into Casemiro for United’s opening with the Brazilian scoring his fifth goal of the season and the left-back getting his fifth assist of the season. Kieran Trippier was a handful for Shaw at times as he looked to send balls into the box but Shaw defended astutely as United weathered the storm. He will be pleased to win a trophy again for United with this being the second time he has won this trophy. ★★★★★★★

Casemiro: Man of the Match for me. He was influential whenever he was on the ball. He scored his fifth goal of the season, rising to meet Luke Shaw’s cross which beat Loris Karius. Both on and off the ball he was effective and that was what he was brought to United to do. He is one of, if not the best player of the season so far. Five goal, five assists so far this season and now a trophy in the bag. United are back and that will bring tears. ★★★★★★★★

Fred: The Brazilian midfielder put in a great amount of effort against Newcastle at Wembley. He is a different player under Erik ten Hag than he was under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. What a player he has become though. Yes, he makes mistakes but when playing alongside Casemiro, he’s a more positive player with his compatriot reinforcing the midfield. He was replaced by Marcel Sabitzer with twenty minutes to go. ★★★★★★★

Antony: The Brazilian winger played well against Newcastle. He has some fun on the flank showing his skill which frustrated the Magpies. He looked a threat in the game, especially with the ball. He seemed to be injured in the first half but seemed to weather the groin injury, which was probably something or nothing. He continued to help United into the second half before he was replaced by Jadon Sancho late in the second half. ★★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: The Portuguese midfielder was tidy on the ball in the first half against Newcastle without having much impact on the match. He was poor for his game management and just did not inspire himself to take the match by the scruff of the neck. He got stuck in though. Should have scored at the end of the match but took too many touches and saw Loris Karius make the save. Lifted his first trophy at United though. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: The England forward was an injury worry ahead of this match but started. Whether he was fully fit or not will be seen in the coming days. He should have scored his 25th goal of the season in this match but it was awarded as a Sven Batman own goal in the 39th minute of the match. He had some chances in the second half but nothing seemed to be all that great for him. He was replaced in the last two minutes by Harry Maguire. ★★★★★★★

Wout Weghorst: The Dutchman put in a lot of effort against Newcastle, especially in the first half of the match. He should have scored past Loris Karius early in the first half but the German goalkeeper got the better of him. He will see criticism for not scoring again but he does more than that. When he’s playing, United tend to score through other players. He should have had an assist but it was an own goal. Replaced by Scott McTominay. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Replaced Dalot 46′. He started the second half on the front foot and seemed a bigger challenge top against Allan Saint-Maximin. Had a shot on goal, which was not fruitful. It would seem that he works more than Diogo Dalot but both are different right-backs, which is a good things for United. He was an upgrade on the Portuguese right-back in this match but it has not been long since Dalot returned from injury. ★★★★★★★

Marcel Sabitzer: Replaced Fred 69′. Brought fresh legs and experience on the pitch late in the match. Launched a shot on goal which flew over the crossbar. He will be an important player for United this season and his loan at the club could become permanent as he’s a player that will gel into this team. He has not been at United for a month yet but had a trophy and a winners medal already – the fifth trophy of his career. ★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Weghorst 70′. Brought more energy into the midfield for the remaining twenty minutes of the match. This was the second time United have won the Carabao Cup since he made an impact in the first team but this is the first winners medal for him in this competition – in what could be his last season at United. He did well against the Magpies, a club he could end up at next season. He will be pleased this achievement. ★★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: Replaced Antony 83′. Came on with seven minutes to go to add something fresh on the attack. He added pace on the flank and did not really get much from that. United had the game won before he came on but could have scored more goals. It will be more minuted for his to get back into the swing of things with West Ham United on the horizon in the Emirates FA Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday. He will be pleased with his first trophy. ★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Replaced Rashford 88′. Came on late to add fresh legs to the defence and probably for him to pick up the trophy as the club captain. He did not do anything wrong, but also did not have much time on the pitch to do anything right or wrong. United weathered a late flurry of poor chances for Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup – Maguire’s first trophy at United in what could he his last season at the club. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Casemiro 33′, Sven Botman 39′ o/g

Assists: Luke Shaw 33′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 46′), Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred (Sabitzer 69′); Antony (Sancho 83′), Fernandes, Rashford (Maguire 88′); Weghorst (McTominay 70′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof, Malacia; Garnacho

Bookings: Diogo Dalot 9′, Fred 37′, David De Gea 84′, Casemiro 87′, Luke Shaw 90+2′, Lisandro Martinez 90+6′; Joelinton 45+6′, Sven Botman 67′, Fabian Schär 90+6′

Written by John Walker