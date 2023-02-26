Confirmed XI: Rashford starts in Carabao Cup final; Antony, Casemiro & Fred add a samba mix against Newcastle

United out to clip the wings of the Magpies again at Wembley?

26 February 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Rashford starts in Carabao Cup final; Antony, Casemiro & Fred add a samba mix against Newcastle

Manchester United travel to Wembley Stadium for the final of the Carabao Cup where they will take on Newcastle United this afternoon. United and the Magpies have already met in the Premier League once this season, resulting in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford back in October. They will meet at St James’ Park in April. United sit above Newcastle in the Premier League in third place, eight points clear although the Magpies have a game in hand and have dropped out of the top four.

United beat Aston Villa 4-2, Burnley 2-0, Charlton Athletic 3-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-0 and 2-0 (5-0 on aggregate) to reach the final of the Carabao Cup this season. Newcastle beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1, Crystal Palace 3-2 on penalties, Bournemouth 1-0, Leicester City 2-0 and Southampton 1-0 and 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) to reach the Wembley final. United and the Magpies last met at Wembley in the 1998/99 FA Cup final with United winning 2-0 on the way to the treble.

This should be a good match for United, who will have played eight matches this month after the final with Newcastle playing half as many. United will be confident though after beating Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) in the UEFA Europa League play off round earning a round of 16 place where they will face Real Betis next month to continue to fight in all competitions. United are the only team to still be in four competitions and seeking to lift the first trophy of the season.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka; Sabitzer, McTominay; Sancho, Garnacho

Newcastle United

Karius;

Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn;

Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton;

Almirón, Wilson, Saint-Maximan

Substitutes

Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

United and Newcastle have met each other 174 times competitively since their first met back in 1895. United have won 90 times, drawn 41 and lost 43 times. United have not lost to Newcastle since that terrible 1-0 defeat back in October 2019 with Matty Longstaff scoring the only goal of the game. Six matches have been played since then with United winning the first four and drawing the other two. 16 goals were scored, five conceded with one clean sheet.

United have met Newcastle nine times in cup competition with two meeting in the FA Community Shield – winning both; four meetings in the FA Cup; one a final – winning all of them and three meeting in the League Cup – winning two and losing one. The last time United and Newcastle met in contention for a trophy was the FA Cup final in the 1998/99 season which United won 2-0 at the old Wembley with Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes scoring the goals.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. Cole is perhaps the most effective signing of the lot, although Owen and Smith both did well for United. Butt and Saha worked well for United though. Newcastle fans still seem happy that Alan Shearer chose them over United – he relegated them!

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 1897 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave; he wants to stay after being owed £17 million in wages

14 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave; he wants to stay after being owed £17 million in wages

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong that they need him to leave the Catalan club this summer after they agreed a fee of £63 million with Manchester United, according to Simon Jones of the […]

Feature

Predicted XI: [4-3-1-2] Homegrown Rashford and Greenwood to lead the line against Manchester City? Fernandes, Van de Beek, Fred and McTominay in midfield?

10 December 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-3-1-2] Homegrown Rashford and Greenwood to lead the line against Manchester City? Fernandes, Van de Beek, Fred and McTominay in midfield?

The 183rd Manchester derby will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, in the Premier League. Manchester United beat Manchester City both home and away in the league last season and will be seeking […]

Feature

Preview: Manchester United seeking three wins in three matches against Chelsea this season? Stamford Bridge hoodoo gone?

15 February 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Manchester United seeking three wins in three matches against Chelsea this season? Stamford Bridge hoodoo gone?

Chelsea -v- Manchester United Premier League Stamford Bridge, London Monday 17 February 2020, KO 20:00 GMT Referee: Anthony Taylor Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn Fourth Official: Stuart Attwell  VAR: Chris Kavanagh Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to […]