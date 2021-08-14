Ratings: Fernandes and Pogba brilliant in Leeds rout. Greenwood and Fred impressive too. Leeds not so much – have it!

Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford in the opening match of the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the match, assisted by Paul Pogba. Leeds found an equaliser three minutes into the second half, scored by Luke Ayling. Mason Greenwood then restored the lead, against assisted by Pogba. Fernandes completed his brace in the 54th minute, resulting in a hat-trick of assists for Pogba. Fernandes then scored again in the 60th minute with no assist before Fred completed the scoring in the 68th minute, with Pogba getting four assists. What a match. What a result and what a great way to teach Leeds fans a lesson for mocking disasters. Cracking stuff. United face Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League next weekend.

It was a good start for United against Leeds. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were attacking, which really got the crowd roused, but with Raphael Varane being announced as a United player before kick off, they were ready to be excited for the opening Premier League match of the season. United had plenty of chances with Scott McTominay amongst them early in the match. It took around 30 minutes for United to get the opener, through none other than Bruno Fernandes, assisted by Paul Pogba, who should have perhaps opened the scoring minutes earlier. It was a great finish for the Portuguese magnifico, who was the clubs top scorer last season with 28 goals and 18 assists. At the end of the first half, United had 11 shots, four of those were on target, also having jus 47% possession with this well-drilled Leeds side having most of the ball in the first half.









At the start of the second half, Leeds made their first substitution with Junior Firpo replacing Rodrigo. Three minutes into the second half, Leeds got the equaliser through Luke Ayling, which allowed the Leeds fans to be heard celebrating, when moments before they were singing about the Munich air disaster, which shows how classy they are. Their celebrations did not last too long though as Mason Greenwood got his first goal of the season three minutes later, assisted by Pogba, who was having a terrific game. In the 54th minute, Fernandes got his second goal of the game, which completed a hat-trick of assists for Pogba. It was not over though as Fernandes completed his hat-trick of goals in the 60th minute – his first hat-trick for United and on the opening day fo the season. Fred made the score 5-1 in the 68th minute, assisted by Pogba again – magnificent.

Leeds made their second substitution in the 69th minute with Header Costa replacing Jack Harrison. Solskjaer made is first substitution with Nemanja Matic replacing McTominay. United were in their swagger and sending a message to the Premier League, sitting top of the league at this point in the match with Brentford in second and both Arsenal (19th) and Leeds United at the rock bottom. Jadon Sancho was warming up and Leeds fans started to sing “you let your country down” or words to that effect, which underlines how bitter and disgusting this section of their fans are. Imagine being like that just because your team was being beaten. In the 75th minute of the match, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Sancho and Anthony Martial replacing Daniel James and Pogba – who left the pitch to a rapturous applause.

Leeds made their final substitution in the 77th minute with Tyler Roberts replacing Patrick Bamford with a lot to do get get back into the match. Leeds were the dirtiest team on the pitch with two yellow cards; Liam Cooper and Raphinha 62. With minutes left of the match, BT Sports awarded Bruno Fernandes with the Man of the Match award for being the catalyst in this match with his hat-trick by Paul Pogba will have been up there with his four assists, which has shown that the is the player that is needed at this club and that he should sign a new contract, not taking the advise of his agent – therefore being able to, at last, finish what he started at United. With the signings that have been made since Solskjaer arrived at the club, the direction of the club is firmly visible sadly not to the likes of the negative fans who just want to find anything negative so they can moan.

The match ended with rapturous celebration from the Old Trafford faithful which was the start of the season that Solskjaer wanted and what most United supporters wanted. Imagine being one of the so-called supporters that want United to lose, just so that can launch foul tirades on social media to earn themselves clout from like-minded negative so-called supporters like them. Imagine when they find out that you get nothing by pretending to be something on social media – a lot of so-called supporters could learn from that statement. I am sure you have an idea of the type of people I am talking about. I even saw #OleOut trending on Twitter before a ball had even been kicked this afternoon, which was puzzling. I bet the people that started that off will be highly frustrated that United won, and won well. Bless them for giving an AFTV like comedy to laugh at.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Not really tested much in the first half but seemed to be carrying some confidence. Conceded at the start of the second half before United showed Leeds who the boss was. Confidence building performance for the Spaniard. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Did all he needed to do in defence and got forward some of the time. Made two interceptions but lost possession a few times. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Had a good match and will be seeking to battle Varane. Made five clearances, got the assist for Fernandes' third goal, won all of his aerial duels and his passing topped off at 80%. Message sent to Varane. Good time coming? 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Played a slow game at times but did what was needed and expected. Made three clearances, one interception, one tackle and was dribbled past once. Won all his aerial duels and 60% of his ground duels. Can't wait to see him play with Varane. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Back to his best - where he left of last season and at Euro 2020. Spent much of the match playing like a winger. One blocked shot, one tackle, but lost the ball 12 times - committed three fouls and suffered two. Had a shot on goal but it was off target. A good performance to start the season. One of the players to contend for MOTM. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Had a good start to the match. Almost 83% pass success. Made one key pass and played two successful long balls. Blocked one shot and was successful with one of two dribbles. Made three clearances, one interception and made two tackles. Was replaced by Matic in the 68th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred McFred has many critics but they were not ready for what happened today. He was careless at times, but he grew into the game. He was all over the pitch at times and has a good work rate. He scored a great goal but lost the ball 13 times. He did his bit against Leeds. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James More of the same from the Welsh winger. His pace is frightening but his end product is careless. Failed to find a teammate with two cross attempts. Had one shot on target, one off target and one blocked, which was unlucky. Not successful with a dribble attempt and lost the ball 12 times. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Scored a hat-trick for the first time in a United shirt. Had three shots on target and one blocked. For him to only score penalties, according to the ABUs, shows how much tosh they talk. Lost the ball 15 times but made up for that with his performance.. A cracking start to the season. MOTM for me but Pogba was close. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba What a start to the season for the Frenchman. He needs to sign a new long-term contract. Something is happening this season. He played Leeds off the pitch. Had four assists, which is outstanding. Made five key passes, successful with five out of six long balls. Created one big chance. Had one shot on target and one shot off target and was successful in one of two dribble attempts, missing one big chance. Made one interception, one tackle and was dribbled past twice. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Got his first goal of the season. Impressive and innovative. It is good to see this type of performance from him. Had two shots on target and one off target. Successful in five from nice dribble attempts. 87.5% pass accuracy which was brilliant. He's learning in this leading role and will gain a lot this season on his road to being the main striker at United. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 31 Nemanja Matic Replaced McTominay 68'. Did what was needed to protect the defence late in the second half. United were well in front by the time he came on. 87.5% pass accuracy, won both aerial duels, made two clearances and one interception. Lost the ball twice. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Jadon Sancho Replaced James 75'. Made his debut on a special day. Saw the best Old Trafford has to offer. Successful with one of two dribble attempts, 69.2% pass accuracy, won 50% of his ground duels but lost the ball five times. His time will come - it is early days for him regarding fitness and gelling with his new teammates. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Pogba 75'. Got his first minutes of the season, albeit from the bench. Successful with both dribble attempts. 71.4% pass accuracy. Won both ground duels but lost the ball twice. Has a part to play this season and will grow in confidence. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 30’, 54′, 60’, Mason Greenwood 51’, Fred 68′; Luke Ayling 48’

Assists: Paul Pogba 30’, 52’, 54′, 68′, Victor Lindelof 60′; Stuart Dallas 48′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Matic 69′), Fred; James (Sancho 75′), Fernandes, Pogba (Martial 75′); Greenwood

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Dalot, Williams; Mata, Pereira, Van de Beek

Bookings: Liam Cooper 59′, Raphinha 62′

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...