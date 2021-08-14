Ratings: Fernandes and Pogba brilliant in Leeds rout. Greenwood and Fred impressive too. Leeds not so much – have it!

Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford in the opening match of the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the match, assisted by Paul Pogba. Leeds found an equaliser three minutes into the second half, scored by Luke Ayling. Mason Greenwood then restored the lead, against assisted by Pogba. Fernandes completed his brace in the 54th minute, resulting in a hat-trick of assists for Pogba. Fernandes then scored again in the 60th minute with no assist before Fred completed the scoring in the 68th minute, with Pogba getting four assists. What a match. What a result and what a great way to teach Leeds fans a lesson for mocking disasters. Cracking stuff. United face Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League next weekend.
It was a good start for United against Leeds. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were attacking, which really got the crowd roused, but with Raphael Varane being announced as a United player before kick off, they were ready to be excited for the opening Premier League match of the season. United had plenty of chances with Scott McTominay amongst them early in the match. It took around 30 minutes for United to get the opener, through none other than Bruno Fernandes, assisted by Paul Pogba, who should have perhaps opened the scoring minutes earlier. It was a great finish for the Portuguese magnifico, who was the clubs top scorer last season with 28 goals and 18 assists. At the end of the first half, United had 11 shots, four of those were on target, also having jus 47% possession with this well-drilled Leeds side having most of the ball in the first half.
At the start of the second half, Leeds made their first substitution with Junior Firpo replacing Rodrigo. Three minutes into the second half, Leeds got the equaliser through Luke Ayling, which allowed the Leeds fans to be heard celebrating, when moments before they were singing about the Munich air disaster, which shows how classy they are. Their celebrations did not last too long though as Mason Greenwood got his first goal of the season three minutes later, assisted by Pogba, who was having a terrific game. In the 54th minute, Fernandes got his second goal of the game, which completed a hat-trick of assists for Pogba. It was not over though as Fernandes completed his hat-trick of goals in the 60th minute – his first hat-trick for United and on the opening day fo the season. Fred made the score 5-1 in the 68th minute, assisted by Pogba again – magnificent.
Leeds made their second substitution in the 69th minute with Header Costa replacing Jack Harrison. Solskjaer made is first substitution with Nemanja Matic replacing McTominay. United were in their swagger and sending a message to the Premier League, sitting top of the league at this point in the match with Brentford in second and both Arsenal (19th) and Leeds United at the rock bottom. Jadon Sancho was warming up and Leeds fans started to sing “you let your country down” or words to that effect, which underlines how bitter and disgusting this section of their fans are. Imagine being like that just because your team was being beaten. In the 75th minute of the match, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Sancho and Anthony Martial replacing Daniel James and Pogba – who left the pitch to a rapturous applause.
Leeds made their final substitution in the 77th minute with Tyler Roberts replacing Patrick Bamford. Leeds had two yellow cards; Liam Cooper and Raphinha 62. With minutes left of the match, BT Sports awarded Bruno Fernandes with the Man of the Match award for his hat-trick. Paul Pogba was also outstanding with his four assists.
The match ended with celebration from the Old Trafford faithful which was the start of the season that Solskjaer wanted.
Goals: Bruno Fernandes 30’, 54′, 60’, Mason Greenwood 51’, Fred 68′; Luke Ayling 48’
Assists: Paul Pogba 30’, 52’, 54′, 68′, Victor Lindelof 60′; Stuart Dallas 48′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Matic 69′), Fred; James (Sancho 75′), Fernandes, Pogba (Martial 75′); Greenwood
Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Dalot, Williams; Mata, Pereira, Van de Beek
Bookings: Liam Cooper 59′, Raphinha 62′
Written by John Walker