Ratings: Rashford secures late win for United; clean sheet, three points, Dalot and Varane both impressive, Rashford and Cavani inspired the victory

Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford. It was a hard fought win for United with chances for both teams throughout the match. Neither team could get the better of the other throughout the match despite many chances being created by both teams. United made three second half substitutions with Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial all coming on and it was left to the last minute of added time which saw Rashford score his second goal in to matches to win the game for United. Cheer up David Moyes. There is now a break to the season for almost two weeks.
United started positively against the Hammers, which was a good sign. In the first 15 minutes, Harry Maguire made two crucial tackles, stopping Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, which was good defending from the club captain, who had made his first start in three weeks. The best chance for United came as Bruno Fernandes played a cross into Cristiano Ronaldo from the left, with the forward onside and flinging himself at the ball but he was unable to get anything onto it with only the goalkeeper to beat. United will need to be better than that the bet three points in the bag against the Hammers this season.
This seemed to be a more positive match than has been the level recently for United, remembering that in the first half against Brentford on Wednesday evening, the home side were the much better team, as their manager bragged at the end of the match, discounting the fact that matches are 90 minutes and United scored three goals in the second half, battering his side before they could even score a consolation goal. United ended the first half with 54.9% possession and five shots, neither team getting the better of each other with all to play for in the second half – which will need to be more clinical for United.
There were no changes for either team at the start of the second half. It was United that seemed the better team in the initial stages of the half with Anthony Elanga having an attempt blocked in the 48th minute of the match and Fred having a great shot on goal a minute later, with was saved by the Hammer’s goalkeeper. Both United and the Hammers had positive period of play and Jarrod Bowen’s strike was a good one for the away side – although it was well off target. in the 56th minute of the match, Harry Maguire was booked for a foul on the West Ham player after making a good challenge against him to stop the damage coming.
At around the hour mark of the match, United had another good chance through Elanga, whose effort was just wide of the target. Marcus Rashford was getting ready to replace the Swede, which was made in the 62nd minute of the match. Almost immediately after the substitution, Rashford was fouled by Declan Rice, who earned himself a yellow card. United needed to become more creative in this match to get something from it, otherwise it would be more points dropped this season, ahead of an almost two-week break ahead of United’s clash with Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Old Trafford.
With no breakthrough in the match with just under ten minutes left, Rangnick made a late double substitution with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial replacing Fred and Mason Greenwood. There was a slight problem with Raphael Varane, who had injured his arm in a challenge – he came off the pitch for treatment with Phil Jones getting ready to come on but was adjudged to be fine to continue the match therefore Jones not needing to come on. United looked bright with the two attacking players on the pitch and launched an attack which did not come to anything. Something needs to give in this match for either side to get the win.
The Hammers had a great chance from a set-piece to change the game but nothing came off the attack for the home side. United, at the other end of the pitch also had a good chance with the goalkeeper getting the ball but Ronaldo was offside, so even if the save was not made it would not have counted. United gave away a corner in added time, which was dangerous territory for the Hammers but the clearance was made with West Ham still in possession, seeking to find that late winner to take all three points from the match. United broke forward on the attack again through Cavani with Fernandes also playing a part – before it fizzled out.
In the three added minutes at the end of the half, the game was there for the taking with Martial though on goal, getting free momentarily only for the Hammers to recover and stop the attack. As it seemed to be all over with the seconds running out, United ended up breaking forward with Cavani seeing Rashford in the box and free with the Uruguayan setting up the academy graduate to score his second goal in his last two matches to win the game for United. VAR were happy with the match, which secured all three points for the home side. Cheers up David Moyes. Well done United.
Goals: Marcus Rashford 90+3′
Assists: Edinson Cavani 90+3′
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fred (Cavani 82′), McTominay; Greenwood (Martial 82′), Fernandes, Elanga (Rashford 62′); Ronaldo
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Jones; Mata, Lingard, Matic, Van de Beek
Bookings: Harry Maguire 56′; Declan Rice 63′
Written by John Walker