Ratings: Rashford secures late win for United; clean sheet, three points, Dalot and Varane both impressive, Rashford and Cavani inspired the victory

Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford. It was a hard fought win for United with chances for both teams throughout the match. Neither team could get the better of the other throughout the match despite many chances being created by both teams. United made three second half substitutions with Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial all coming on and it was left to the last minute of added time which saw Rashford score his second goal in to matches to win the game for United. Cheer up David Moyes. There is now a break to the season for almost two weeks.

United started positively against the Hammers, which was a good sign. In the first 15 minutes, Harry Maguire made two crucial tackles, stopping Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, which was good defending from the club captain, who had made his first start in three weeks. The best chance for United came as Bruno Fernandes played a cross into Cristiano Ronaldo from the left, with the forward onside and flinging himself at the ball but he was unable to get anything onto it with only the goalkeeper to beat. United will need to be better than that the bet three points in the bag against the Hammers this season.

This seemed to be a more positive match than has been the level recently for United, remembering that in the first half against Brentford on Wednesday evening, the home side were the much better team, as their manager bragged at the end of the match, discounting the fact that matches are 90 minutes and United scored three goals in the second half, battering his side before they could even score a consolation goal. United ended the first half with 54.9% possession and five shots, neither team getting the better of each other with all to play for in the second half – which will need to be more clinical for United.

There were no changes for either team at the start of the second half. It was United that seemed the better team in the initial stages of the half with Anthony Elanga having an attempt blocked in the 48th minute of the match and Fred having a great shot on goal a minute later, with was saved by the Hammer’s goalkeeper. Both United and the Hammers had positive period of play and Jarrod Bowen’s strike was a good one for the away side – although it was well off target. in the 56th minute of the match, Harry Maguire was booked for a foul on the West Ham player after making a good challenge against him to stop the damage coming.

At around the hour mark of the match, United had another good chance through Elanga, whose effort was just wide of the target. Marcus Rashford was getting ready to replace the Swede, which was made in the 62nd minute of the match. Almost immediately after the substitution, Rashford was fouled by Declan Rice, who earned himself a yellow card. United needed to become more creative in this match to get something from it, otherwise it would be more points dropped this season, ahead of an almost two-week break ahead of United’s clash with Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Old Trafford.

With no breakthrough in the match with just under ten minutes left, Rangnick made a late double substitution with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial replacing Fred and Mason Greenwood. There was a slight problem with Raphael Varane, who had injured his arm in a challenge – he came off the pitch for treatment with Phil Jones getting ready to come on but was adjudged to be fine to continue the match therefore Jones not needing to come on. United looked bright with the two attacking players on the pitch and launched an attack which did not come to anything. Something needs to give in this match for either side to get the win.

The Hammers had a great chance from a set-piece to change the game but nothing came off the attack for the home side. United, at the other end of the pitch also had a good chance with the goalkeeper getting the ball but Ronaldo was offside, so even if the save was not made it would not have counted. United gave away a corner in added time, which was dangerous territory for the Hammers but the clearance was made with West Ham still in possession, seeking to find that late winner to take all three points from the match. United broke forward on the attack again through Cavani with Fernandes also playing a part – before it fizzled out.

In the three added minutes at the end of the half, the game was there for the taking with Martial though on goal, getting free momentarily only for the Hammers to recover and stop the attack. As it seemed to be all over with the seconds running out, United ended up breaking forward with Cavani seeing Rashford in the box and free with the Uruguayan setting up the academy graduate to score his second goal in his last two matches to win the game for United. VAR were happy with the match, which secured all three points for the home side. Cheers up David Moyes. Well done United.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea More of a spectator in the first half - had something to do in the second but the Hammers did not test United as Brentford did earlier in the week. Clean sheet, three points another positive. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot Changed his performance from the Brentford match, improving his game defensively. Got forward in attack and was eager to get involved. MOTM contender. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Showed promise on his first start in three weeks. In the opening 15 minutes, he challenged both Bowen and Antonio stopping chances from being created. Booked in the second half for a foul but seemed to be in much better form after some time out on the bench. Careless with his passing, especially on the attack, which was a shame. 1 2 3 4 5 19 Raphael Varane Did well against Antonio and did what he needed to do with little of the spotlight on him. He's a world class defender and will go a long way to solving some of United's problems. Seemed to be injured late in the game but stayed on. MOTM contender. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles The left-back had some attacking involvement in the match but this in an area that requires improvement. United need to use the fullbacks to supplement attacking play and when they are not effective, it is a missed chance for United. Did well against Bowen but really needs to perfect his attacking threat. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Positive in the midfield against the Hammers. Had a good strike on goal, which was off target but he still had the guts to attempt to get something for United. It was not to be for Fred, whose match was ended in the 82nd minute after being replaced by Cavani. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Seemed to struggle when the Hammers sat back. Did not break forward as much as he did against Brentford. This will happen form time to time - showing that United need midfield reinforcement that fir the structure of the club. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood It was a positive match for Greenwood, who was unable to build on the goal he scored against Brentford during the week. He played a good attacking game and tried to create for his club. He was replaced in the 82nd minute by Martial, making his first appearance since December 2021. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese magnifico seemed up for the challenge of the Hammers in this match. Played a good cross into Ronaldo in the first half, but he could not get to it. Sometimes wasteful with the ball and his impatience sone through again. He just wants to help United win and this was a frustrating match for both teams. 1 2 3 4 5 36 Anthony Elanga The Swede had another good appearance for United. He has attempts at goal, the best coming in the second half of the match, which was just off target. He was replaced by Rashford in the 62nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Perhaps should have made sure he got to Fernandes' cross earlier in the match as that would have broken the deadlock. United struggled in the final third. His movement annoyed the Hammers as he is a tricky player to mark. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced Elanga 62'. Scored the winning goal at the death - his second goal in his last two appearances - both from the bench. He will be happy to get some involvement in the last two matches, considering his recent form. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Edinson Cavani Replaced Fred 82'. Massive impact from the bench in the 11 minutes or so he was on the pitch. Created the winning goal, seeing Rashford in the box unmarked, slotting it through across the face of the goal for United to seal the victory. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Greenwood 82'. Good to see him get some time on the pitch. He was rusty as had not played for over a month. Got some involvement but could not join the dot in the attack. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 90+3′

Assists: Edinson Cavani 90+3′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fred (Cavani 82′), McTominay; Greenwood (Martial 82′), Fernandes, Elanga (Rashford 62′); Ronaldo

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Jones; Mata, Lingard, Matic, Van de Beek

Bookings: Harry Maguire 56′; Declan Rice 63′

Written by John Walker