Ratings: Toothless United lose 4-2 at Leicester; Greenwood and Rashford both scored for United

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. It was another big defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at the stadium, losing last season in the FA Cup. United unbeaten away run was now over. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match but Youri Tielemans equalised in the 31st minute. Leicester then found a second goal, scored by Çaglar Söyüncü in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford levelled in the 82nd minute for United. Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead again a minute later before Patson Daka completed the rout in the first minute of added time.

Leicester started the match in fine fettle, pressing United from the off and having an early shot on target. United seemed to be scared of the Foxes, which did not look good in the opening minutes but they soon got their grasp on the game and worked their possession in their favour. Solskjaer’s side needed to get a good result in this match. Mason Greenwood had a good run with the ball, shooting on goal but finding the clutches of Kasper Schmeichel. United ended up opening the scoring in the match with Greenwood beating Schmeichel from range, assisted by Bruno Fernandes – it was a stunning finish for the 20-year-old.

United’s lead lasted just 12 minutes with Youri Tielemans, assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho, grabbed the equaliser in the 31st minute of the match with Harry Maguire making an earlier mistake which led to the goal. It was another great finish in this match with the goals being scored from distance into the opposite corner of the net from where the shot came from on the pitch. United needed to go back to square one and find a way of making a difference in this match, which is going to be hard for them considering the form and mentality of this Leicester side, which is needed for them if they are to rise up the Premier League table this season.

The first half ended 1-1 with either team able to get the win at this stage. United had eight shots on goal, three of those were on target, one of those was scored. Three shots were off target and two were blocked. Leicester has six shots on goal, three of those on target and one was scored. One shot was off target and two were blocked. Leicester’s press was a problem for United and Maguire being rusty, having one training session before starting today after sitting out with a calf injury sustained in the defeat to Aston Villa, which was not helping United. That said, Solskjaer’s side needed to be more attacking in the second half of the match.

There were no changes for either team at the start of the second half. Both United and the Foxes looked determined to get a better result from this fixture, having chances in the early stages of the second half. Nemanja Matic had a good one, striking towards goal, but the ball going over the crossbar. Greenwood also had another good chance, which involved Schmeichel making the save, but the United forward being flagged for offside. Victor Lindelof became the first player to be booked in the match and Solskjaer brought Marcus Rashford back into the fray in the 65th minute, replacing Jadon Sancho.

United had a good chance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford to find a second goal, but Ronaldo’s finish was saved by Schmeichel, but he was offside anyway. Leicester took the lead for the first time in the match minutes later after Patson Daka’s shot was saved by David De Gea but Çaglar Söyüncü managed to tap in a finish after Ayoze Pérez kept the ball in play. United look unable to gat anything from this match, which is going to delight those so-called fans who just want United to lose time and time again, which is pretty pathetic. They do understand that clubs that continue to switch the manager never really end up solving many problems?

United got back into the game with Marcus Rashford getting an equaliser in the 82nd minute, assisted by Victor Lindelof. But from the kick off, Leicester got ahead again through Jamie Vardy with Maguire just letting him volley the ball into the back of the net. United had found another defeat this season as this team was not going to find much to win matches with toothless displays like this one. There was tine for a comeback but it did not feel like one was on the cards. Patson Daka, in the first of five added minutes, got Leicester’s fourth goal of the match, securing the three points with United having to find a way to get back to winning ways in the league.

United take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, another must-win European match, which at this moment in time, does not look too good for United. In a week’s time Solskjaer’s side will face a resurgent Liverpool, which will be a problem for this toothless United side, who seem to have a lot of work ahead of them in order to find a team with some kind of form. At the end of October, United face Tottenham Hotspur away from home, which could work out what happens with the club this season as result are not in favour of the manager, the coaches and the players. Not a good position to be in right now.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Conceded four goals at the King Power. Not a good result. Had no chance to save the efforts of Tielemans, Soyuncu and Vardy - even Daka's looked tough. United's defence let him down today. Made a fair few saves too. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka It was a positive performance for the right-back, just not positive for United. Did what he needed to do, but I would have liked to see more attacking play from the wide spaces. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Clumsy at times, especially for the booking after fouling Vardy. Got an assist for Rashfor's equaliser but it fell apart from there for United. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Made a mistake which immediately led to Leicester's equaliser in the first half of the match. He was always going to be rusty after an injury layoff though, especially after having just one training session before the match. Made another leaving Vardy to fire a volley into the back of the net just after United had equalised. Leicester scored two more goals, one of them Maguire could have helped to stop but he let Vardy volley into the back of the net. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Provided width, which United were lacking on the attack, despite having both Greenwood and Sancho in the side positions.. An attacking display and defensively, he did what he needed to do. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Lacklustre. Ineffective. Void of any presence in the game. Should be better than this. If he's going to offer nothing, he may as well just leave now. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Seems to have turned back the years and putting in a good show of form and fight in the midfield this season. Had a speculative shot on goal, which was not far off putting United ahead for the second time. It was a poor result for United, but Matic did well throughout the match. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Scored his fourth goal of the season, which was a fine finish from outside the box. United deserved their lead and Greenwood deserved his fourth goal of the season. Had a few chances throughout the match but was unable to get the better of Leicester. Replaced by Lingard in the 80th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Got the assist for Greenwood's opening goal of the match, scoring 30 goals and 21 assists in 59 Premier League appearances. Seemed unable to control the game when United needed that, so perhaps Donny van de Beek could have a go now? 1 2 3 4 5 25 Jadon Sancho Played well against Leicester but the critics will be out in force as he's not yet found the form he displayed in the Bundesliga. It's like people just use computer games to form opinions now, not real life. He will find his feet and perform for United. He was replaced by Rashford in the 65th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Could have got a goal for United after Greenwood opened the scoring, but missed his chance. Seemed to be attacking very little and offering little going forward for large periods of the match. Something needs to give here and it won't be Ronaldo. United are in a pretty difficult predicament. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced Sancho 65'. Glad to see him back. Got an equaliser, which was important but United conceded again from the kick off. Not a good game to come back for, but one to learn from. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Matic 80'. Should have been introduced at least ten minutes prior to his introduction. Had some involvement but was unable to inspire United from the midfield. United scored one and conceded twice with him on the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Greenwood 80'. Did not have much involvement in the match, other than a shot on goal. Again, should have been introduced much sooner in the match. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 19′, Marcus Rashford 82′; Youri Tielemans 31′, Çaglar Söyüncü 78′, Jamie Vardy 83′, Patson Daka 90+1′

Assists: Bruno Fernandes 19′, Victor Lindelof 82′; Kelechi Iheanacho 31′, Ayoze Pérez 78′, 83′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic (McTominay 80′); Greenwood (Lingard 80′), Fernandes, Sancho (Rashford 65′); Ronaldo

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Dalot, Telles; Mata, Van de Beek

Bookings: Victor Lindelof 52′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 85′, Paul Pogba 86′

Written by John Walker