Ratings: Wan-Bissaka & Varane stood out in Palace draw; Fernandes got his fifth goal & Eriksen provided his ninth assist of the season

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal late in the first half with Christian Eriksen assisting him. The second goal was a tough one for United to score. Erik ten Hag looked annoyed as Casemiro was booked, missing the Arsenal match on Sunday before Michael Olise equalised for Palace in added time. No ten wins in a row for United.

United started well away to Palace. In the eighth minute of the match Marcus Rashford was played the ball from Bruno Fernandes but his shot on goal was blocked. It was clear to see that Rashford was still inspired to score the goals for United. There minutes later, Fernandes tried to play a through ball in for Rashford, but he was offside. In the 16th minute of the match, Luke Shaw had an attempt on goal, provided by Aaron Wan-Bissaka but he missed the target.

There was a slight delay in the match around the 17th minute after Lisandro Martinez needed treatment for a head injury after receiving an elbow to the head during an aerial duel. Martinez was able to continue coming back with his head bandaged. Antony had a speculative effort on goal in the 22nd minute of the match, hitting the side netting after Casemiro found him with the ball. Wout Weghorst had his first chance on goal in the 31st minute, missing the target.

A minutes later, Casemiro had a shot on goal blocked after Weghorst provided him with the ball. Odsonne Édouard had a chance on goal for Palace in the 33rd minute, but he was off target. Fernandes had a shot on goal a minute later, but his effort was not on target. Antony forced a save from the Palace goalkeeper in the 37th minute – he should be doing much better with his chances on goal. Rashford then missed the target in the 39th minute of the match.

Palace had a great chance on goal though Édouard in the 40th minute of the match with David De Gea performing a great diving save to deny the Palace frontman from opening the scoring in the match. United opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the match through none other than Fernandes after Christian Eriksen provided him with the ball. Fernandes scored his fifth goal of the season with Eriksen getting his ninth assist of the season.

Three minutes were added on at the end of the half with United continuing their plan of attack against Palace. It was United and Ten Hag though that would go into the break happy with United doing all they needed to do in order to get past Palace. The second half would be a tough one for United though so doubling their lead and possibly getting a third goal of the game will be the plan of action. United have done well so far and it could be ten wins in a row.

At the start of the second half there were no early substitutions for either team. Fernandes did have a shot on goal with United seeking an early second goal, but it was blocked. A minute later, Martinez became the first player to be booked in the match. Antony had another shot on goal in the 50th minute but missed the target. Palace then had a chance through Chris Richards, which was blocked in the 51st minute then Jean-Philippe Mateta forced a save from De Gea.

Palace made their first substitution in the 56th minute with Eberechi Eze replacing Jean-Philippe Mateta. There was then a break in play after a pitch invader came on to take a picture with Casemiro with the stewards slow to act. Will Hughes had a shot on goal on the hour, but it was blocked. Eberechi Eze also had a shot on goal on the hour but he missed the target. Rashford had an attempt on goal in the 64th minute from outside the box but he missed the target.

Ten Hag made a double substitution in the 69th minute of the match with Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho replacing Weghorst and Antony. Palace then made a double substitution with Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp replacing Édouard and Doucouré. McTominay had a penalty claim after seemingly being fouled in the box. However, VAR looked at it and nothing was given. Palace were trying to get back into the match but struggled to do that.

De Gea performed another great save to deny Palace in the 75th minute of the match after Palace won a corner. Will Hughes became the second player to be booked in the match after a foul in the 77th minute. Casemiro found himself in the book in the 80th minute with a silly challenge that he was never going to win. He received his fifth booking of the season and will now miss the Arsenal match. What a blow that will be for United.

In the 81st minute, Eze had a shot on goal for Palace but he saw his effort saved. Ten Hag made another substitution with Fred coming on to replaced Eriksen, who will have a tough match against Arsenal on Sunday. Palace made another substitution in the 84th minute the match with Luka Milivojevic replacing Will Hughes. Wilfried Zaha had a chance on goal in the 86th minute after Marc Guéhi found him with the ball. He missed the target though.

Palace got an equaliser in the first minute of added time. Michael Olise scored from a set-piece with Casemiro unable to reach the ball with his head, in the defensive wall and De Gea making a diving save to stop the effort, it hitting the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net. What a blow for United. Both Casemiro and Garnacho had shots on goal, the former missing and the latter forcing a save. The match ended 1-1. Arsenal next for United.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish number one had one of his best matches for United this season against Palace. He Mande a few great saves to deny Palace, stopping both Édouard and Guéhi from scoring. However, De Gea was beaten in the first minute of added time with the ball coming off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net from an Olise free-kick. It was a blow for United but these things will happen time and time again. ★★★★★★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The English right-back is in some good form this season, which will need to last this weekend as United take on Arsenal. The former Palace defender was a better attacker on the right than Antony. He got forward for much of the match, helping United on the attack. His last-ditch challenge to stop Zaha from advancing at the end of the match, just after Palace equalised was great to see. Wan-Bissaka has it and Ten Hag knows it. ★★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: The French central defender did what he was expected to do, silently as always against Palace. He was good with his duels and his positioning was good to see. He did let Édouard though to test De Gea, with the Spanish shot stopper doing what he does best. Varane is a great player to have in the defence for United and it was good to see him reunited with Martinez in the centre of defence again. ★★★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: The Argentinian FIFA World Cup winner played brilliantly on his 25th birthday. His passing was brilliant and he did everything he needed to do to help United defensively. In the early stages of the match, it looked as it he had a bad head injury but after four treatment and a freshly bandaged head, he was able to continue. He was booked for a fouls on Olise at the start of the second half though. ★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Played at left-back, which may not be the case against Arsenal now that Casemiro is suspended for that match. Shaw did a lot on the left flank and helped United on the attack. In the second half, he was under the cosh a bit more than might have been expected, especially with Palace selling to get an equaliser, which came in the first minute of added time. The England left-back is having a good season for United, despite this draw. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: Had a good game against Palace and was even the subject of some attention from a pitch invader, who took a selfie with him. He did get that fifth booking of the season though after a challenge that he was never going to win so missed the clash with Arsenal on Sunday – something Ten Hag was visibly unhappy with. It was a committed performance from the Brazilian though but the suspension will be a hard to swallow. ★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: Got his ninth assist of the season finding Fernandes who scored just before the end of the first half. The Danish midfielder played a great game as United attacked Palace. With Casemiro now booked and out of the Arsenal match, Eriksen was replaced by Fred late in the match. He will have a big challenge ahead of him at the Emirates on Sunday. What a player he has been for United this season though. ★★★★★★★

Antony: This was not a very good match for the Brazilian. He just did not have the finishing required to warrant his place on the team. He has five goals this season but if he put his mind to it, he could be getting more goals. United bought him for a high price which reflects the player he can become and he needs to keep his head to reach that. I am not best please with the little he did against Palace. United needed goals – he did not provide. ★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Scored his fifth goal of the season, his second in two consecutive matches, to put United into the lead at the end of the first half. He seems to be a different player without Cristiano Ronaldo in this team. He did have a part in Casemiro getting booked as he seemingly pulled out of a challenge. He should possibly have taken one for the team at that point. Still, 100 goal contributions in three years shows what a bargain he was. ★★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Had a hand in the opening goal for United by playing the ball into Eriksen, who assisted for Fernandes goal at the end of the first half. He did not seem as inspired as he has in the last few matches and failed to get on the scoresheet against Palace. Perhaps he was not fully fit after suffering a niggle in his hip against City at the weekend. Will need to be up for the task against Arsenal on Sunday with United missing a top player in Casemiro. ★★★★★

Wout Weghorst: The Dutchman made his debut days after signing for United on loan for the remainder of the season. He linked top the play well, despite just three training sessions with his club. He had a headed effort on goal, which went over the cross bar and was replaced by McTominay in the 69th minute of the match. With Martial out of action again, he could well lead the line for United against Arsenal on Sunday. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Scott McTominay: Replaced Weghorst 69′. Did what he needed to do and got on a rare attack and should have won a penalty from it, but the referee gave nothing and neither did VAR. It was a shame as that could have changed the result for United. With Casemiro suspended for the Arsenal match, he could be in action again on Sunday but presumably Fred could be ahead of him to replace his compatriot. ★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Antony 70′. Came on to add something in attack for the last 20 minute of the match. Had a good chance on goal but should have got more from it. I am sure that it will not deter him and United will need to stand up, dust themselves off and get ready for the Arsenal match on Sunday afternoon. Garnacho is a great talent and he could become a great player for the club in the not too distant future. ★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Eriksen 83′. Brought some energy to the midfield in the late stages of the match. United were still in the lead on his introduction – not that it was his fault Palace found an equaliser. It happens time and time again in football. Could be a starter against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday with Casemiro suspended. He would seem to be the better option between him and McTominay, unless Ten Hag changes the back four and plays Martinez in midfield? ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 43′; Michael Olise 90 +1′

Assists: Christian Eriksen 43′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 83′); Antony (Garnacho 70′), Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst (McTominay 69′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Pellistri; Elanga

Bookings: Lisandro Martinez 47′; Will Hughes 77′

Written by John Walker