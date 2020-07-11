Chelsea join the hunt for Penarol wonderkid Facundo Pellistri, Manchester United’s interest reported in the past week

Premier League club Chelsea have apparently joined in the hunt to sign Penarol wonderkid Facundo Pellistri. It is, however, stated that the London club will have a lot of other European clubs to contest in order to win the race to sign the 18-year-old winger. Manchester United’s interest was reported over the past week or so with the club seeking signings.

Along with United, Manchester City, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Feel Madrid hold interest in the Uruguayan. United may have an advantage though being that former striker, Diego Forlan is the Penarol manager, however, he did not only play for United so may help another former club sign the player.

Italian news site Calcio Mercato has reported that Juventus seem to be leading the race for the teenager this summer but Chelsea have emerged as the apparent ‘dark horses’ to sign the young prospect. It is stated that Frank Lampard’s side have shown ‘concrete interest’ in Pellistri that will put them on a ‘collision course’ with Manchester City.

Pellistri is vastly becoming a hot prospect in South America after starring in his homeland, Uruguay, on the wing. He has not yet been capped for his country but he holds a Spanish passport and speaks English fluently. His current contract will last until the summer of 2022 and he has a £10million release clause inserted in it.

It has been suggested by The Athletic that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ask his former teammate, Forlan, for advice on the 18-year-old, presumably thread of the summer transfer window opening later this summer. United, of course, will need to get through the season first, facing Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

Solskjaer will be seeking to add some quality to his squad this summer with the club interested in signing Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, amongst other names that continually seem to be linked to the Old Trafford club. One thing is for sure though, United do need to strengthen this summer in order to take on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to challenge for the Premier League title.

Like this: Like Loading...