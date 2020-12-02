Confirmed XI: Cavani, Rashford, Martial and Fernandes start against PSG; Pogba and Van de Beek on the bench

Manchester United are back in UEFA Champions League action on this evening as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Theatre of Dreams in their second meeting of the season. United, managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently top the group with nine points with the French side, managed by Thomas Tuchel sitting in second place with six points. The Parisien’s will be hoping that a victory over United would see them top the group, but United’s heavy goal difference puts a spanner in the works, unless they beat United by five goals, which seems far fetched even with the fact United’s defence has been poor in recent weeks.

United have not beaten PSG at the Theatre of Dreams, losing 2-0 in the competition during the 2018/19 season, which seems to have inspired United to go to Paris and win on away goals, knocking the French club out of the competition. It is their own form this season that has seen them stutter in the competition with four matches played, two won and two lost. United will be riding on their own confidence ahead of the match, which could be a major threat to the French champions, especially with former player Edinson Cavani in good form and likely to feature against his former club this week. Come on United.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles;

McTominay, Fred;

Rashford, Fernandes, Martial;

Cavani

Substitutes:

Henderson; Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Williams; Mata, Pogba, Lingard, James, Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Ighalo

Paris Saint-Germain:

Navas;

Florenzi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kimpembe;

Verratti, Danilo, Paredes;

Neymar, Kean, Mbappe

Substitutes:

Rico, Letellier, Kehrer, Di Maria, Rafinha, Kurzawa, Herrera, Bakker, Gueye, Dagba, Pembele, Fadiga

United and PSG have played competitively a total of three times in the history of the both clubs. United have won twice, PSG have won once. All of the matches have been played in the Champions League. United have scored five goals against PSG; winning two penalties – scoring both of them. PSG have scored four goals against United; winning no penalties. United have failed to keep a clean sheet against PSG with the French side keeping one. In terms of discipline, United have been shown eight yellow cards and one red card whereas PSG have been shown 10 yellow cards and no red card against United.

The first match between the two sides was a 2-0 victory to the French side with United looking like they were out of the Champions League during the 2018/19 season. However, at the Parc des Princes, a 3-1 victory ensured United remained in the competition with Romelu Lukaku scoring a brace and Marcus Rashford scoring an injury time penalty to put United through on away goals. This season in the group stages of the competition, United beat PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty, Anthony Martial scoring an own goal and Rashford once again scoring at the Parc des Princes to win the game for United.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...