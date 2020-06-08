European Cup winner and Manchester United legend Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Tony Dunne has died aged 78. The former Manchester United fullback helped the club lift the European Cup in 1968, ten years after the Munich Air Disaster which saw eight of the famous Busby Babes die on that fateful afternoon in February. Dunne was a player who helped the club rise to become England’s first European Cup winners.

Signing for the club at the age of 18 in 1960, the Republic of Ireland international made a total of 535 first team appearances for the Old Trafford club, making him eighth in the all-time appearances list of the club, of which Ryan Giggs is at the top. Dunne helped United and Sir Matt Busby win the FA Cup in 1963 and the first division title in 1965 and 1967.

Dunne played for Shelbourne before signing for United in 1960, and his first club paid tribute to him on Twitter. The fullback played for the Irish club 18 times in the league before signing for United, spending two years at the club. After Shelbourne, Dunne played for Bolton Wanderers and Detroit Express.

“Shelbourne FC is saddened to send our condolences to the family and friends of former FAI Cup-winning Shels player Tony Dunne after his passing. “Tony had a glittering career, winning a European Cup with Manchester United.”

United also commented on their former player passing away, which is a sad time for the United supporters of that time as there are not many of the players that contributed to the clubs first successful period when the club was managed by Busby. United, posting the sad news on Twitter and on their official website, said:

“One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace.”

In 1973, Dunne was granted a free transfer to Bolton in recognition of his fabulous service to the club. He played more than 200 matches for Bolton before finishing his career in the United States of America in 1979. During his okaying days, Dunne was a full international for Ireland, playing 33 times for his country and was named the Irish Player of the Year in 1969.

