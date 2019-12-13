How Manchester United could look against Everton; 4-2-3-1 with Martial, Rashford, Lingard and James leading the attack at Old Trafford

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Sunday as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford. United are unbeaten in their last four matches after drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City with 2-1 scoreline and destroying AZ Alkmaar scoring four goals in ten and a half second half minutes in the final UEFA Europa League group stage match on Thursday.

It has been quite a positive week for United, earning seven Premier League points reaching fifth in the league, just five points shy of Chelsea in fourth place and winning the group in the Europa League, which may give them a more favourable draw in the round of 32 stage of the competition, which will be drawn on Monday afternoon. This weekend though, United could set a 4,000 match record.

For more than 82 years now, United have had at least one academy graduate in the first team squad for every first team match. With the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Ethan Laird, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, and Marcus Rashford all available, it could be a good day for United’s academy, the DNA of the club going back to October 1937 and cover the successful era’s of Sir Matt Busby right the way through the Sir Alex Ferguson’s and beyond.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

David De Gea is the best goalkeeper at the club, although he does have good rotation options in Sergio Romero and Lee Grant who have both featured for the club this season, Romero more regularly. The Spanish goalkeeper has risen in form and stature this season, especially against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City last week with Solskjaer’s side beating both teams by the same 2-1 scoreline. De Gea will be seeking to see his team improve over the course of the month and extend their four match unbeaten run to five matches this weekend.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

The defence have started to shape up this season. They are still conceding goals but United seem much better, recently, going forward having scored ten goals in the last four matches, conceding just four goals in the same number of matches. In this match, I think Solskjaer will bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw back into the fullback positions and Harry Maguire, despite playing on Thursday evening will be reunited with defensive partner Victor Lindelof, who raised his game against both Spurs and City. United need to win this game.

Midfield: Fred, Scott McTominay

Both Fred and Scott McTominay were unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening at Old Trafford and will be rested ahead of the visit of Everton. With Paul Pogba still seemingly on the sidelines, seeking to return on or before Boxing Day, unless that changes, the best two midfielders at the club right now are this pair, who dug deep and performed to the best of their abilities in their last two matches. Solskjaer and United will need the pair to continue that form against Everton, who are seeking to turn their season around after beating Chelsea last weekend.

Attacking Midfielders: Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford

Daniel James and Marcus Rashford were rested on Thursday evening, although the latter was on the bench. Jesse Lingard missed the match through injury. Lingard will turn 27 on Sunday and despite the problems in his private life with the illness of his grandfather and mother, he will be seeking a raise in his game to continue on the road to finding the form that saw his rise from the fringes of the first team five years ago and play his way into the first team. James and Rashford have both been unplayable in recent matches with the former adding to his impressive record of assists last week, seeming a much better fit in the team than Alexis Sanchez.

Striker: Anthony Martial

The Frenchman played 60 minutes against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening so will be fit to face Everton on Sunday. Martial has played in three of the last four matches, scoring one goal. He has six goals and three assists to his name this season and will need to start performing as the main striker in the team. Mason Greenwood, who started on Thursday, also have six goals and one assist this season, playing fewer minutes than Martial, so could cause some problems if scoring and creating goal does not happen for him. Martial needs to find something to keep his place in the team, despite Rashford being in the zone for club and country in recent matches, scoring plenty of goals.

Substitutes: Sergio Romero; Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams; Andreas Pereira, James Garner; Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong

Solskjaer will need options on the bench against Everton which could help them beat the Toffees, who will be confident after their display against Chelsea last weekend, although United seem to have come through two much tougher matches, plus to 4-0 victory on Thursday evening. Sergio Romero will be back on the bench for this match, as could Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams as the substitute defenders. Andreas Pereira and James Garner could be the midfield options with Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong as the attackers who could show something against Everton, if needed.

