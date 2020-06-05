Menu

Jude Bellingham to remain on scholars contract at Birmingham City until the end of the season – reports

June 5, 2020

Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham will reported stay on his £145 per week scholars contract at Birmingham City for the remainder of the season before a potential summer transfer. The 16-year-old turns 17 before the end of the month, meaning he could sign his first professional contract at the Championship club.

However, it is reported that Bellingham will remain on his current scholars contract at the club until the Championship season has been completed, providing more speculation that he could walk away from the club at the end of the season, just like Paul Pogba did with United in the summer of 2012.

United are reportedly competing with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for the talented young midfielder after his breakthrough season at the Birmingham club. The Mail have reported Bellingham and his family maintain a strong relationship with Birmingham City so that an amicable solution is found before the player leaves.

Obviously, this would suggest that a deal could eventually be signed by the player, therefore extending his contract with the Championship club, meaning that they can receive a transfer fee for the player, instead of him leaving the club as a free agent with Birmingham only eligible for compensation based on him coming through the club’s academy.

This would be favourable by all parties so that there was no negativity in the player leaving the club in order to further his career and play at he highest level possible. Many talented players have left smaller clubs for successful careers with the club that helped train him from a child to a professional player showing pride in what they did.

Whether Bellingham is likely to sign for United over Dortmund remains to be seen. If Angel Gomes does sign a new contract at United, would Solskjaer have room in the squad to utilise Bellingham during the next season, especially with the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred already at the club?

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

First Team
First Team
First Team
First Team
