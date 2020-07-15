Menu

Manchester United and Chelsea target Thiago Alcantara puts house up for sale giving suggestion transfer on the cards this summer – reports

July 15, 2020

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has fuelled speculation that he will leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. The 29-year-old has reportedly put his house up for sale, which could only mean one thing – he’s moving house. Whether that is in Germany or elsewhere remains to be seen. Bayern know that the player wants to leave this summer.

Along with United and Chelsea, it is stated that Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in signing the Spanish midfielder this summer. Bild journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that the player has put his house on the market, which seems to be the basis of this report. It is also stated that the player is trying to finalise a sale of the property, which is quick.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already admitted that the player wants to leave the club this summer and this news will almost help the clubs interested in the player to get in contact with Bayern and make an offer, which in turn will lead them to speaking to the player’s agent and seeing if there is any interest in the player joining.

Thiago was once linked to United, managed then by David Moyes, who did not want the player, which is surprising as at the time United desperately needed a player like the Spaniard, instead ended up chasing players who were not interested and signing Marouane Fellaini, who was semi-successful at the club but the wrong player at the time.

It was once suggested that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Thiago and that the two clubs were in advanced talks over a £31 million deal but nothing has been confirmed by either club, although there could be something in that with the player selling his property in Germany, unless he is just making way for an expected departure elsewhere.

During his time in Germany, Thiago has won the Bundesliga seven times, all consecutive seasons, also lifting the DFB-Pokal four times, the DFL-Supercup three times and the FIFA Club World Cup once – the player not being involved in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League victory that got them there. He could add some depth to United’s squad, if they are interested.

Manchester United put six players on transfer list ahead of summer window opening - reports

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Manchester United to go for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer but only if Paul Pogba leaves the club

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 11, 2019

Manchester United are said to be preparing a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. However, the bid will only be finalised if French midfielder P… Read more

Have Manchester United finally turned the corner in Post-Sir Alex Ferguson era?

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
April 27, 2018

Under Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United established themselves as the dominant force in English football and emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Europe. Central t… Read more

The beginnings of philosophical change at Old Trafford?

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
May 16, 2018

The season end is rapidly approaching and whilst there is still a chance at silverware as Manchester United face of with Chelsea in this weekend’s FA Cup final, the clo… Read more

Mourinho can lead Manchester United to the promised land again, says Pallister

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
July 26, 2017

Manchester United can be steered to UEFA Champions League glory by Jose Mourinho according to former defender Gary Pallister. The last time United won the elite European … Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: