Manchester United and Chelsea target Thiago Alcantara puts house up for sale giving suggestion transfer on the cards this summer – reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has fuelled speculation that he will leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. The 29-year-old has reportedly put his house up for sale, which could only mean one thing – he’s moving house. Whether that is in Germany or elsewhere remains to be seen. Bayern know that the player wants to leave this summer.

Along with United and Chelsea, it is stated that Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in signing the Spanish midfielder this summer. Bild journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that the player has put his house on the market, which seems to be the basis of this report. It is also stated that the player is trying to finalise a sale of the property, which is quick.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already admitted that the player wants to leave the club this summer and this news will almost help the clubs interested in the player to get in contact with Bayern and make an offer, which in turn will lead them to speaking to the player’s agent and seeing if there is any interest in the player joining.

Thiago was once linked to United, managed then by David Moyes, who did not want the player, which is surprising as at the time United desperately needed a player like the Spaniard, instead ended up chasing players who were not interested and signing Marouane Fellaini, who was semi-successful at the club but the wrong player at the time.

It was once suggested that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Thiago and that the two clubs were in advanced talks over a £31 million deal but nothing has been confirmed by either club, although there could be something in that with the player selling his property in Germany, unless he is just making way for an expected departure elsewhere.

During his time in Germany, Thiago has won the Bundesliga seven times, all consecutive seasons, also lifting the DFB-Pokal four times, the DFL-Supercup three times and the FIFA Club World Cup once – the player not being involved in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League victory that got them there. He could add some depth to United’s squad, if they are interested.

