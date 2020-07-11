Manchester United close to agreeing £50 million plus deal for Federico Chiesa but the player could reject the transfer – reports

Manchester United are apparently close to signing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in a deal worth £50 million or more, according to reports. However, it is also stated that the 22-year-old could reject for various reasons which would obviously be a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer with the club requiring reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

Chiesa has impresses at Fiorentina ever since he came through into the senior team back in 2016 and his performances have earned him a regular place in former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad as well as receiving a lot of interest from other clubs, allegedly including United.

Italian news outlet Corriere Fiorentino has suggested that United’s interest has been strong and that the club is very close to meeting Fiorentina’s £60 million valuation of the winger this summer. However, as has been suggested by the player’s father, United would need to convince the player to move as he was not looking to move abroad.

Newcastle United are also interested in the player but United were said to be leading the race with Chiesa considered as a cut price replacement for Jadon Sancho, who United have been interested in this summer, however, might be priced out of a move for the England winger. It is suggested that Solskjaer is interested in signing a new striker, winger and defender.

Chiesa has scored seven goals and five assists in 30 appearances in Giuseppe Iachini’s side this season. The player has been at Fiorentina, nicknamed La Viola since 2007 when he joined the clubs academy, making his senior debut nine years later. He was capped by Italy for the first time in 2018, following his father, Enrico Chiesa’s footsteps.

It is not yet known whether United are in fact interested in Chiesa or whether it is convenient interest, either for click bait or for United as cover for another player they might be interested in, presuming that they have started to conduct transfer business already, despite the fact the transfer window will not open until the season has been completed.

Like this: Like Loading...