Menu

Manchester United close to agreeing £50 million plus deal for Federico Chiesa but the player could reject the transfer – reports

July 11, 2020

Manchester United are apparently close to signing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in a deal worth £50 million or more, according to reports. However, it is also stated that the 22-year-old could reject for various reasons which would obviously be a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer with the club requiring reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

Chiesa has impresses at Fiorentina ever since he came through into the senior team back in 2016 and his performances have earned him a regular place in former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad as well as receiving a lot of interest from other clubs, allegedly including United.

Italian news outlet Corriere Fiorentino has suggested that United’s interest has been strong and that the club is very close to meeting Fiorentina’s £60 million valuation of the winger this summer. However, as has been suggested by the player’s father, United would need to convince the player to move as he was not looking to move abroad.

Newcastle United are also interested in the player but United were said to be leading the race with Chiesa considered as a cut price replacement for Jadon Sancho, who United have been interested in this summer, however, might be priced out of a move for the England winger. It is suggested that Solskjaer is interested in signing a new striker, winger and defender.

Chiesa has scored seven goals and five assists in 30 appearances in Giuseppe Iachini’s side this season. The player has been at Fiorentina, nicknamed La Viola since 2007 when he joined the clubs academy, making his senior debut nine years later. He was capped by Italy for the first time in 2018, following his father, Enrico Chiesa’s footsteps.

It is not yet known whether United are in fact interested in Chiesa or whether it is convenient interest, either for click bait or for United as cover for another player they might be interested in, presuming that they have started to conduct transfer business already, despite the fact the transfer window will not open until the season has been completed.

Chelsea join the hunt for Penarol wonderkid Facundo Pellistri, Manchester United's interest reported in the past week

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ander Herrera: Accept Real Madrid defeat and aim to contend for the Premier League title

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
August 9, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that the club’s focus has changed with the players looking to challenge for the Premier League title this comi… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Lukaku leads the line against Huddersfield; Jones and Smalling in defence

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
October 21, 2017

Manchester United travel to Huddersfield Town, their first competitive first team match at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. It … Read more

Preview: Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United prepared ahead of Carabao Cup opener

First TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
September 18, 2017

Manchester United -v- Burton Albion Carabao Cup 2017/18 Old Trafford, Manchester Wednesday 20th September 2017; KO 20:00 BST Live on Sky Sports Football HD Manchester Uni… Read more

Jose Mourinho shelves plan to loan out Andreas Pereira this season

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 30, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly shelved his plan to loan Andreas Pereira again this coming season. The Sun have reported that Pereira, who return f… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: