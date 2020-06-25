Manchester United move the only option for Jadon Sancho this summer, other than staying at Borussia Dortmund – reports

Manchester United is the only transfer option for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after the Bundesliga club set their asking price at £117 million this summer, which is staggering. German news publication Bild has revealed that the club has finally settled on the price, which is probably more than United would want to spend on one player.

United probably do have the funds to make the transfer happen and are probably the only club that could do that this summer, as stated in the report. It is said that Sancho, 20, would be happy to move back to England this summer but this high asking price by his club will be a major problem in that actually happening.

Sancho has been linked with Real Madrid, who are reportedly not making any major signings this summer, Liverpool, who may not have the funds to spend this amount on one player this summer and Manchester City, who sold Sancho for around £10 million only a few years ago. It could mean United or bust for Sancho.

It is suggested that Dortmund would be happy to keep the winger after this summer and are reportedly on the brink of offering the 20-year-old a number bumper contract to remain in Germany, which could work for the player, if he is happy to stay. It seems unlikely that United would jump to Dortmund’s demands and pay this amount for the player.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been happy to sign Sancho but the coronavirus pandemic has already cause financial problems at the club with £28 million already being lost – this could multiply with the fact that supporters are kept out of stadiums for matches, which could run into next season and beyond.

United are refusing to be hurried. The transfer window has not even opened. The Bundesliga will wrap up their season this weekend with Dortmund facing Hoffenheim at the Signal Iduna Park. United still have nine matches remaining this season, and that is before the UEFA Europa League resumes in August, and they could advance in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend, giving at least one more match this season.

