Marcos Rojo to leave Manchester United this summer after loan spell with Estudiantes is over – reports

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will allegedly leave the Theatre of Dreams this summer, according to the player’s agent. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not used the player all that much this season with the Argentinian making just nine appearances for the club, playing just 648 minutes of football before being loaned out.

United have warned the player twice for his conduct whilst away from the club as he was pictured breaking lockdown regulations twice in his native country, which is not the best look for the player. It is suggested that United would be looking to offload the player this summer, which would be about right as Solskjaer looks to continue his rebuild.

It is suggested that United would be seeking to get rid of Rojo, Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez if they can this summer with United linked to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, who will cost upwards of £100 million – with Solskjaer making space for the player both in terms of monetarily and in his squad.

Stretty News exclusively reported on Wednesday that the Argentinian is set for an Old Trafford exit this summer after speaking to Jonathan Barnett, who represents the player. When asked whether he feels his client is in the plans of United manager, Solskjaer, which does not seem the case considering his lack of appearances, Barnett said:

“I couldn’t comment on what [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer thinks but I think it’s obvious.”

The former Sporting Club de Portugal defender, who signed for United in the summer of 2015, then under the management of Louis van Gaal, would probably like to stay in his native Argentina with Estudiantes a possible destination, if they can afford the player – which may not be all that likely. Barnett concluded by saying:

“I think with Rojo, probably (a move) is more than likely somewhere else.”

It might be a shame that the player’s time at United could end like this but in recent years, he has not been a standout player in the clubs defence and was used sparingly. With Solskjaer seeking to guide the club in a new direction, seemingly taking on the might of Liverpool and Manchester City to challenge for the Premier League title, a new angle might be needed, especially with the club needing a decent partner for Harry Maguire.

