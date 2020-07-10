Menu

Mason Greenwood plan mapped out a year ago, comparison to Sergio Aguero and England scouting mission happening

July 10, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew a year ago that Mason Greenwood was ready to take the Premier League by storm – in fact he did suggest just that and that he was going to give him regular opportunities to grow as a player this season, which is exactly what he has done. Greenwood has taken the league by storm.

On the first day of United’s pre-season tour of Australia, Solskjaer outlined his plans for Greenwood, then 17, and that he would play a key role in his squad this season, which is exactly what has happened. Now 18, Greenwood has paid back the confidence shown in him by the manager, recently scoring his 16th goal of the season.

The 18-year-old scored his fourth goal in three matches against Aston Villa on Thursday evening, scoring a brace against Bournemouth last weekend, with another goal and an assist against Brighton and Hove Albion in the match before it. George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney all scored 17 goals in their debut seasons with United.

Greenwood is a clinical finisher and a player that Solskjaer sees as the best finisher at the club and in the past, he has been compared to former United striker Robin van Persie, which is a great compliment for the teenager. Manchester City’s Phil Foden has complimented Greenwood’s rise, comparing him to City striker Sergio Aguero, saying:

“Mason [Greenwood] is the best I’ve seen, finishing-wise. He’s both footed. In and around the box, he’s always going to score.”

In explaining the comparison to Aguero, the City youngster, taking the same meteoric rise across the city of Manchester, said:

“High up, finishing-wise. For his age, he’s unbelievable. I don’t know how he does it, to be honest.

“It’s just the right type of shot, you know what I mean? He just knows when to finesse or lace it and he shoots quickly, the keeper is never stable or set.”

United teammate, David De Gea, echoed Foden but gave a warning against putting too much pressure on the teenager, which is a great bit of advice, considering the praise people have been giving the player and when he’s on a goal drought, they will be sticking the boot in. De Gea said:

“He’s a great player, a top finisher. You don’t know if he’s left or right-footed and it’s great to see the kid scoring goals. But we have to have some patience with him because he’s young.”

United have gone 17 matches unbeaten and will be up against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday, seeking another victory to keep the pressure up on Leicester City, who are not the team that United are chasing, seeing as Chelsea have risen to third in the table. If Leicester slip up this weekend, United could take their chance.

England manager Gareth Southgate will cast his eye over Greenwood when United face Chelsea in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup next weekend with the manager set to cast his eye over Foden and Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka, which will be interesting for the trio. Greenwood is the player to watch at the moment though.

It is unknown when international football will resume because of the coronavirus pandemic and with the European Championships delayed until next summer, there will need to be a fair few matches played by England and other countries, which may cause a fixture pileup if the delay goes past the remainder of the year.

An England call-up for Greenwood was seemingly something that would be seen as premature a year ago but with the player stepping up to the plate and the fact that other England players might have played their last games for the country, the future being implemented by Southgate now would be good for the young players, who will be able to find their feet for their country after doing so for their clubs.

Manchester United are 'the real deal' and whoever finishes ahead of them next season 'will win the league' says Robbie Savage

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Luke Shaw seeking to take this opportunity to prove himself to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
July 19, 2018

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is working hard to prove himself as ready for the new Premier League season. Earlier this summer, whilst on holiday in Ibiza, a rath… Read more

Report: Manchester United knocked out of the Premier League Cup U18 after Wolves defeat

AcademyFeatureManagersMatch ReportsOpinionU18's 0
December 2, 2017

Manchester United were beaten 3-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Cup U18 on Saturday afternoon. Austin Samuels scored in the 23rd and 28th minute to bre… Read more

Jorge Mendes in Manchester to finalise David De Gea’s new contract; Bruno Fernandes mentioned also

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
August 6, 2019

Manchester United are close to securing the future of goalkeeper David De Gea, at least according to reports. It is suggested that the agent of the 28-year-old is in Man… Read more

CONFIRMED: Rooney, Mkhitaryan, and Mata start against Zorya

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
December 8, 2016

Manchester United face Zorya Luhansk in their final UEFA Europa League match of the season knowing that a draw will see them through into the knockout stages of the compe… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: