Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worried about Jack Grealish’s quality ahead of Aston Villa clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish can pose against them in the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Thursday evening. Villa are currently fighting relegation with United aiming to break into the top four of the Premier League to achieve a UEFA Champions League place.

Back in December, United drew 2-2 with Villa at Old Trafford, which was seen as a poor result for United at the time and something that cast doubts on Solskjaer’s position as the manager, not with me but a certain person on fan cams, which many people seem to hate, for good reasons I must add. That said, it was a poor match for the club.

Despote Villa sitting in the relegation places, they should be capable of putting up a fight, which is something Norwich City recently did in the Emirates FA Cup clash, which took United two hours to get the result, just before the penalty shootout became a possibility – Harry Maguire scoring the winner in the 118th minute of the match.

Solskjaer, speaking in his manager’s press conference ahead of the clash with Villa on Thursday evening, talked about the threat of Grealish and his teammates, especially with a few matches left before relegation could be a certainty, not just a threat. Grealish has the talent to succeed and you can see why he has been linked with a move to United. Solskjaer said:

“The last game they caused us some problems, Grealish off the left and El Ghazi on right. “Grealish scored a fantastic goal, there’s been loads said about him and we need to be aware of him. “If he’s off the left, middle or right, he attracts players to him but there’s not just one player in that Villa team, there are a lot of them.”

United will need to close a four-point gap with Leicester City to take advantage of a recent slip in form, especially with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Tuesday evening. Chelsea seem uncatchable at this present time with Leicester likely to be the team to drop out of the top four, on current form at least. Solskjaer will hope his team can succeed to close the gap, ready for another match on Monday against Southampton.

