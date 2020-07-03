Paul Pogba could extend Manchester United contract as he has ‘never been happier’ – reports

It is being reported that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could perform a u-turn and remain at the Old Trafford club beyond his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2021, although there is another year that could be added on, which was agreed at the time he re-signed for United back in the summer of 2016.

Last summer, the Frenchman stated that he wanted a new challenge but that did not happen for him with rumours of an exit to Real Madrid not actually becoming anything serious at the time. The player has endured a poor season though, sitting on the sidelines through injury for much of the season, recovering during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Since returning for United, Pogba has been playing well and looks to be happy at the club and thriving with midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the team, which has given United a new attacking edge, seeming one of the things that has made the Frenchman happier at the Old Trafford club this season. It will be good to see the player secure his future at the club.

It was suggested that both Juventus and Real Madrid were interested in signing Pogba this summer but because of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that clubs will face financial problems because of the pandemic as supporters will be kept out of stadiums for a prolonged period of time. ESPN have suggested that Pogba is that happy he could prolong his stay.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have found his feet at the club with the players performing well this season and on a 15-match unbeaten run, chasing Chelsea in a big to finish inside the top four of the Premier League this season, earning UEFA Champions League football next season. United sit just two points behind Chelsea at present.

It is suggested that Solskjaer’s relationship with the Frenchman is a good one and that the players partnership with Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at the club during the January transfer window could be seen as a positive at the club with Pogba seemingly seeing what United could achieve if Solskjaer continues his rebuild of the club successfully.

Speaking about Pogba last month and whether the 27-year-old Frenchman could raise his form this season, Solskjaer said:

“Yeah, I really hope and believe. Of course Paul has had his difficult season this year with loads of injuries, but I can see his mentality and focus now that he is fit and training and available, that he is ready to play again and to prove… he has always had quality, Paul. “He is one of the best midfielders in the world so hopefully we can get that going as soon as possible.”

