Player Ratings: United 1-1 West Ham; Greenwood takes tally to 17 this season, Rashford poor

Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United in the final Premier League match at Old Trafford this season. Paul Pogba gave away a penalty with Michail Antonio scored at the end of the first half with Mason Greenwood equalising six minutes into the second half. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be happy with his team’s performance, which was not as good as it could have been. United have moved up to third this evening but that could change if Chelsea beat Liverpool.

It was a poor first half for United. Solskjaer side had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target with 63.3% possession. United got the ball forward quite a bit but failed to do anything with it. After what we have seen recently, this is poor football. The Hammers won a penalty in added time after Paul Pogba used his hands to defend a free kick. VAR ruled that a penalty was awarded. Michail Antonio scored his eighth goal in six matches for David Moyes’ side. 0-1 at half time.





















Solskjaer made a change during the break with Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Tim Fosu-Mensah after the Dutchman was booked at the end of the first half. United took five minutes or so to get back into the game from the restart. Mason Greenwood equalised for United, scoring his 17th goal of the season. Pogba started the play, finding Greenwood. The teenager played a simple give-and-go with Anthony Martial, who played the assist for Greenwood to fire low beneath Lukasz Fabianski. 1-1.

Solskjaer made his second and final substitution in the 85th minute of the match with Odion Ighalo replacing Rashford. It came minutes after Bruno Fernandes earned his second booking of the season. United seemed to lack the same force they had at the start of the restart and yet again they did not take advantage of the situation they found themselves in, going for the win and going into the final game inside the top four of the Premier League with a clear advantage.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea A terrible performance for the Spanish goalkeeper. He could have done more for Giroud's opener and definitely could have done better for Mount's goal, which put Chelsea 2-0 up over United. De Gea should be inspiring the team based on the length of time he's played for the club but today he let them down. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Swedish Iceman let Giroud open the scoring at the end of added time and the evidence of him being the main problem in the back four is all the more plain to see. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly The Ivorian defender did not have the best of games against Chelsea. He came off injured after a lengthly break because of a collision of heads with Maguire, coming off on a stretcher in the end, after he had left the pitch. Not good for him, especially with all his other injuries. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain received a head injury towards the end of the first half and carried on playing. United looked very poor during this game and needed some inspiration, which they were not getting. United conceded a third goal which was awarded as an own goal for Maguire. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back, playing as a right-wing-back was not all that energetic against Chelsea but tried to get the job done. He was replaced by Fosu-Mensah in the 79th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian midfield veteran showed his experience in this match but United needed more than that. The team just seemed destined to lose the game form the very start of it. One defeat in 20 matches is not all that bad really. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred It was a poor appearance for the Brazilian who just did not settle in the game. United were losing the game because of the weak midfield from the very start of the game. He was replaced in the 55th minute of the match by Pogba. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The left-back played as a left-wing-back in this game and looked annoyed that United were out of the game at the end of the first half. He continued to run during the game and continued to keep his head high. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder forced a save early in the game and looked like he needed a rest. His passing was not the best, possibly because of fatigue. His missed Pogba in the game and when the Frenchman came on, it was probably too late to start something. Scored a late penalty, beating Willy Caballero this time. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welsh winger performed well against Chelsea in the past but today, he seemed out of form and out of sorts. It has been a long season for him. Perhaps he will improve next season? Who knows. This spectacularly failed today. Solskjaer will not be impressed. He was replaced by Greenwood on the 56th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward had a poor match against Chelsea. There was little creativity with a weaker midfield. 22 goals scored this season is a great start but it does not cover up the lack of creativity and options in this squad. Rightly replaced by Ighalo in the 79th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Bailly 45+2'. The Frenchman was fouled within a minute of him coming on - nothing given. He was unable to start the magic which was needed to get United fighting in this match. Won the penalty which Fernandes scored. Nothing else to say really. It just did not work for United today. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Fred 55'. The French World Cup winner should have come on much earlier than he did. The damage was already done when he came on at 2-0 down. United need serious options in this team as many players are playing above the level they should be, or so it seemed today. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood Replaced James 56'. He was unable to inspire United as he has in the very recent past. It is not his fault that United have relied upon him recently. United will need to bounce back from this. 1 2 3 4 5 24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah Replaced Wan-Bissaka 79'. Came on late giving Wan-Bissaka some time to rest as he will likely start on Wednesday. The Dutchman did well and helped United minimise the damage, which had already been done. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Rashford 79'. The Nigerian could have perhaps started this game ahead of James. When he came on, with 11 minutes to play, United just had no chance to get back into this game. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 51′; Michail Antonio 45+2′ penalty

Assists: Anthony Martial 51′

Manchester United: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah (Wan-Bissaka 46′), Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford (Ighalo 85′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Dalot; Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, McTominay

Bookings: Tim Fosu-Mensah 44′, Marcus Rashford 70′, Bruno Fernandes 81′; Arthur Masuaku 82′

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...