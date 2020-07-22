Player Ratings: United 1-1 West Ham; Greenwood takes tally to 17 this season, Rashford poor

Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United in the final Premier League match at Old Trafford this season. Paul Pogba gave away a penalty with Michail Antonio scored at the end of the first half with Mason Greenwood equalising six minutes into the second half. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be happy with his team’s performance, which was not as good as it could have been. United have moved up to third this evening but that could change if Chelsea beat Liverpool.
It was a poor first half for United. Solskjaer side had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target with 63.3% possession. United got the ball forward quite a bit but failed to do anything with it. After what we have seen recently, this is poor football. The Hammers won a penalty in added time after Paul Pogba used his hands to defend a free kick. VAR ruled that a penalty was awarded. Michail Antonio scored his eighth goal in six matches for David Moyes’ side. 0-1 at half time.
Solskjaer made a change during the break with Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Tim Fosu-Mensah after the Dutchman was booked at the end of the first half. United took five minutes or so to get back into the game from the restart. Mason Greenwood equalised for United, scoring his 17th goal of the season. Pogba started the play, finding Greenwood. The teenager played a simple give-and-go with Anthony Martial, who played the assist for Greenwood to fire low beneath Lukasz Fabianski. 1-1.
Solskjaer made his second and final substitution in the 85th minute of the match with Odion Ighalo replacing Rashford. It came minutes after Bruno Fernandes earned his second booking of the season. United seemed to lack the same force they had at the start of the restart and yet again they did not take advantage of the situation they found themselves in, going for the win and going into the final game inside the top four of the Premier League with a clear advantage.
Goals: Mason Greenwood 51′; Michail Antonio 45+2′ penalty
Assists: Anthony Martial 51′
Manchester United: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah (Wan-Bissaka 46′), Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford (Ighalo 85′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Dalot; Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, McTominay
Bookings: Tim Fosu-Mensah 44′, Marcus Rashford 70′, Bruno Fernandes 81′; Arthur Masuaku 82′
Written by John Walker