Ratings: McTominay the man to lead United to the quarter-finals; the Hammers played poor defensive football and United needed inspiration

Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening. It took extra time for United to find the after the Hammers seemingly played for a point in a game that would never see it happen. To play this defensive in a cup match was poor. Victor Lindelof had the best chance of normal time seeing Lukasz Fabianski save his effort in the first half. Mason Greenwood played well and Marcus Rashford missed an easy effort once again, seemingly needing to make things simple again. Scott McTominay opened the scoring seven minutes into the first half of extra time. United will find out who they face in the quarter-final draw which will take place on Thursday evening.

It was a pretty uneventful first half for United against the Hammers. United had the majority of the ball (69.4%). United had eight shots on goal, just one of those on target which was from Victor Lindelof and saved by Fabianski. Mason Greenwood looked in the tone at times, as did Alex Telles, who played well in his first appearance for a while. If United were to make it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup this season, they would need to find some improvement. I felt that the Hammers were playing the game to win a point, which was never going to happen, this being a knockout cup competition. Perhaps the second half would show a better brand and style of football from both teams?

At the start of the second half, United started well but found the Hammers defending well and in numbers. Minutes later, West Ham started to break forward and seemed to be showing the right signs and were asking questions of this United side. Solskjaer will need to make a change or too soon to give United a chance to get something from this match. United made a double substitution in the 73rd minute of the match with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay replacing Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic. Edinson Cavani then replaced Mason Greenwood. It was a dire second half, worse than the first half. United had five more shots, one of which was on target. They ended the 90 minutes with 64% possession and entered extra time.

At the start of extra time, Solskjaer made another double substitution with Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles. United took the lead with the first goal of the game in the 97th minute of the match. Anthony Martial led the counter before Fred found the ball on the overlap. His lofted cross was deflected away to Marcus Rashford who laid the ball off to Scott McTominay, whose run was almost perfect to the edge of the box, burying his shot inside the near post. It is a shame that it took this long for a goal to be score. Many will praise the Hammers, whose zero shots on target to this point showed how much they wanted to win this match.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Will be happy with his fourth clean sheet for United in his 11th appearance for the club. He was not really tested and had one shot on target, which he gathered easily. It was good to see him back in the team. Perhaps he will play again this weekend? 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Played well against the Hammers, despite being largely frustrated with the way Moyes' side played the game. He was replaced by Williams just before the start of extra time. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Did what he needed to do defensively. He could have scored the first goal of the match, which was saved by Fabianski. It was not the best game for United but the Hammers defended deep and it was a poor brand of football. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The BBC game hit the Man of the Match award. He played well in defence but United were not tested by the Hammers, having one shot on target and that came late in extra time. He led his side well and did what he needed to do, which was good to see. Someone will find something to be unhappy about him though! 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles Played well and had a fair few chances in the first half, showing his ability to break forward as well as defend. The Hammers were poor during the entire 90 minutes and did not pressure the Brazilian. He was replaced by Shaw at the start of extra time. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Did well for United and offered something to shield the defence, not that the Hammers had many clear-cut chances to win the game. It seems at times that they were playing for a point, which was never going to happen in a cup match. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Resurgent in midfield. Kept running and helping his team break forward and ward off the Hammers, who did not have a single shot on target in normal time. Good to see him get more game time and he will surely get more this season. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Showed glimpses of his ability throughout the match but not enough to break down this defensive Hammers side. He will be pleased to have another chance to announce himself this season. He was replaced by Cavani in the 86th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek It was good to see him start but to expect much from his was too much. He's hardly played this season and will be rusty, needing a run of matches to find some sort of form. Hopefully, with Pogba on the sidelines for a few weeks, he will get his chance. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford I think he needs to start playing a simple game. He is missing the easiest of chances and it is frustrating to watch. He looked to have injured his back at a point, but the initial worries were forgotten as he recovered from the knock. Not the greatest game for the player who made his 250th appearance for the club tonight. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Made his 250th appearance for the club tonight, just like Rashford. He played well at times, despite seeing United unable to breakdown this defensive Hammers side, which is an embarrassment to football. Why defend so well in a game that not scoring will see you knocked out. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 18 Bruno Fernandes Replaced Van de Beek 73'. United needed some inspiration and it did not happen instantly for United. They did get their goal but Fernandes was not the goalscorer. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Matic 73'. Won the game for United with his sublime finish. It was good to see him score his seventh goal of the season for his club. Maybe those who constantly slate him with start to place some respect on his name? 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Replaced Greenwood 86'. He's got to be United's best forward at the club this season, but even he could not find a way to find a goal awaits the Hammers, who defended for two hours, which was pointless. 1 2 3 4 5 33 Brandon Williams Replaced Wan-Bissaka 90'. Came on at the start of extra time, giving Wan-Bissaka a break after a hard-fought 90 minutes. He did what he needed to do and United got the win, which was important. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Replaced Telles 90'. Came on at the start of extra time to replace Telles, who played a good game and had a fair few chances. Shaw has been in great form for the past month or so and that continued as United got the goal they needed to win the match. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Scott McTominay 97′

Assists: Marcus Rashford 97′

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka (Williams 90′), Lindelof, Maguire, Telles (Shaw 90′); Matic (McTominay 73′), Fred; Greenwood (Cavani 86′), Van de Beek (Fernandes 73′), Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Tuanzebe; Diallo, James

Bookings: N/A

Written by John Walker

