Ratings: Rashford, McTominay and Cavani bright as Fred was sent off in 3-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League

December 2, 2020

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Neymar opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match before United equalised through Marcus Rashford in the 32nd minute. It seemed like a close match from there with Fred seeing red in the second half, when perhaps he should have been sent off in the first half, or at least substituted during the break. Marquinhos put PSG back in the lead in the 60th minute, after costly missed by Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani before Neymar sealed the victory in added time. United will have to do it the hard way.

It was a mixed start for United as they soon fell to an early goal, which is the story of the club recently. Neymar opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match after Kylian Mbappe took advantage of some poor positioning by Scott McTominay in the midfield and drove the ball forward towards the United box. Harry Maguire got out to make the block but the ball looped in the air into the path of the Brazilian who beat David De Gea from an acute angle to put the Parisien’s 1-0 up in the match. It was an unfortunate goal for United to concede and they would need to get themselves back into the game at some point.

Fred looked to be in trouble in the 23rd minute of the match after he seemed to headset Leandro Paredes in an off the ball challenge after Bruno Fernandes was fouled in the PSG half. VAR looked at the possible red card challenge with the referee checking the screen himself, giving the Brazilian a yellow card, which was lucky. In the 32nd minute of the match, Marcus Rashford levelled the score for United after Aaron Wan-Bissaka kept the ball in play on the right and pulled it back for Rashford to strike from 20-yards which seemed to be heading straight into the hands of Keylor Navas but was deflected off Abdou Diallo’s leg instead.

United had a few good chances at the start of the second half with Anthony Martial missing a sitter, firing it over the crossbar and minutes later, Edinson Cavani through on goal, trying to chip the goalkeeper and hitting the crossbar only for Martial to see his effort blocked by Marquinhos. This would cost United with PSG taking the lead again through Marquinhos in the 69th minute of the match, which might have been offside but VAR allowed the goal to stand. A minute later, Fred was sent off for a challenge, which should not have been the case if Solskjaer made a substitution during the break, but hindsight is fantastic.

Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 74th minute of the match with Paul Pogba replacing Rashford, who seemed to be struggling with his shoulder. It wasn’t working for United so Solskjaer made a double substitution five minutes later with Donny van de Beek replacing Cavani and Mason Greenwood replacing Martial. In the last ten minutes of the match, United were seeking to get back into the match, pushing forward but PSG had made many defensive changes and were well stocked against the ten-man United despite Greenwood using his pace to break forward. United needed to do much better.

PSG nearly has a third goal with Mbappe advancing into the United area, two on one with Neymar also running into the box. The Frenchman tried to find the goal from an angle but was wide of the match. Solskjaer made a fourth substitution with Odion Ighalo replacing Wan-Bissaka in the 90th minute. With four minutes added on, United had some work to do but it turned out that PSG scored their third goal, a brace for Neymar, assisted by Rafinha. United have suffered their second defeat in the Champions League this season and their second home defeat to PSG in the competition. West Ham United away up next for United.

Manchester United

1 David De Gea

Made a few saves during the match but could not stop all three goals that he conceded, which was unfortunate. United need to sort out the defence in January.

12345

29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Did well defensively and got an assist for Rashford's equaliser in the 32nd minute of the match. He was replaced in the 90th minute by Ighalo.

12345

2 Victor Lindelof

Not his best match and not his worst. I though he was rather sluggish at times. Tuanzebe would have been better, as he played well against PSG in the first match this season but he was suspended.

12345

5 Harry Maguire

He is starting to look like the player United thought they signed again after a tough summer and an even tougher start to the season. Held his head high. Could probably do with a combative partner in the centre of defence.

12345

27 Alex Telles

I thought he was better going forward than he was in defence. It is not always going to be 100% perfect for every player on the pitch. It's a learning curve.

12345

39 Scott McTominay

Looks to be the player with fire in his belly. Did not let Neymar get his own way and was constantly on him, even stepping on him, although accidentally, which the Brazilian played on, as he does. Mature and a player needed at the club.

12345

17 Fred

Booked for what seemed like a head butt and should perhaps have been sent off. That happened in the second half as he was booked for the second time and sent straight down the tunnel. He will miss the next match in the Champions League.

12345

10 Marcus Rashford

Scored his ninth goal of the season, putting United level, which was perhaps fair at that time. I thought he was good on the right and could have perhaps done more. Seemed injured and was replaced in the 74th minute by Pogba.

12345

18 Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder seems to have dropped in form after scoring ten goals already this season. He still played a part in the match but was not the inspiration that he usually is. All players will have bad days. Looked annoyed with himself when things did not work for him.

12345

9 Anthony Martial

Missed a sitter just after the break, which should have been United's goal to put them ahead. He really needs to sort out his form this season. Right now, there is not much to keep him in the squad as a starting player. He was replaced by Greenwood in the 79th minute.

12345

7 Edinson Cavani

Led the line well and should have scored after chipping Navas, but hit the crossbar and Martial's rebound was blocked. Came off in the 79th minute with Van de Beek replacing him.

12345

Substitutes

6 Paul Pogba

Replaced Rashford 74'. Created something from nothing, but from there, could not do much for United. I still don't think he wants to remain at the club.

12345

34 Donny van de Beek

Replaced Cavani 79'. Tried to get stuck into the game but helped keep things ticking over. Added some variety whilst on the pitch. Should have replaced Fred after the break.

12345

11 Mason Greenwood

Replaced Martial 79'. He got forward a few times and tried to get something started, but it did not work for him or United.

12345

25 Odion Ighalo

Replaced Wan-Bissaka 90'. Came on with just added time to play. Did not have enough time to get into it, let alone find something for United.

12345

Goals: Marcus Rashford 32′; Neymar 6′, 90+1′, Marquinhos 69′

Assists: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 32′; Rafinha 90+1′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Ighalo 90′), Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford (Pogba 74′), Fernandes, Martial (Greenwood 79′); Cavani (Van de Beek 79′)

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Williams; Mata, Lingard, James, Matic

Bookings: Fred 23′, s/o 70′; Leandro Paredes 38′, Marco Verratti 59′

Written by John Walker

