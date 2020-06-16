Menu

Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi apparently ‘seduced’ by Manchester United – reports

June 16, 2020

Real Madrid wing-back and winger Achraf Hakimi who has spent last season and the current season on loan with Borussia Dortmund has apparently been ‘seduced’ by Manchester United, according to reports. The 21-year-old plays for Morocco internationally despite being born in Madrid, Spain and has impressed in the Bundesliga.

Hakimi has made a total of 43 appearances for Dortmund this season, playing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the DFL-Supercup and the UEFA Champions League, scoring nine goals and ten assists, predominantly playing in the right-midfield position, which is where he has scored three times, assisting nine more.

The player can also play as a left-back, a right-back and on the left-midfield. It would seem that he could be a handy player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, if the reports are true. It is suggested that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are interested in the 21-year-old also, which could add some pressure, should the player want to leave Madrid.

It is claimed that Bayern are ‘serious’ about signing the player this summer and that he remains one of their priorities in the summer transfer market with the Bavarian giants ready to make a strong financial offer both to the player and the La Liga club, which could be interesting. The player does not see himself playing second fiddle to Dani Carvajal.

United’s interest in the player is something that the player is reported as being ‘seduced’ by, which seems interesting also and Solskjaer’s side remain strong rivals with Bayern with the player interested in playing for the English club. However, with United significantly stock at right-back and left-back it might be unlikely.

Hakimi does play in the left and right-midfield positions and United are seeking to sign a right-winger this summer, but Hakimi does not really suit that position so United would be better placed to search elsewhere, unless Solskjaer has a cunning plan, of course. Manchester City have been lined to the player also, with rumours suggesting a move.

