Preview: Chelsea up next for United – a win at Stamford Bridge is on the cards now

Chelsea -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Stamford Bridge, London

Saturday 22 October 2022, KO 17:30 BST

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge where they will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Erik ten Hag’s side have beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the top six but were beaten by Manchester City. That is good form for United.

Fresh from their 2-0 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, United will be seeking to put more misery on Chelsea after Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals to see them try and push themselves into the top four this season.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Brentford on Wednesday evening, the team that beat United 4-0 at the start of the season, so it could well be another evening to celebrate at Stamford Bridge. United are undefeated in the last four matches against Chelsea, seeing defeat in one of the last ten.

Manchester United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 W, Newcastle United 0-0 D, Omonia Nicosia 1-0 W, Everton 2-1 W, Omonia Nicosia 3-2 W, Manchester City 6-3 L

Goals: 5 – Marcus Rashford, 3 – Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, 1 – Fred, Own Goal, Scott McTominay

Assists: 3 – Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 0-0 D, Aston Villa 2-0 W, AC Milan 2-0 W, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 W, AC Milan 3-0 W, Crystal Palace 2-1 W

Goals: 4 – Raheem Sterling, 3 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 2 – Kai Havertz, Reece James, Jorginho, Mason Mount, 1 – Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic

Assists: 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, 1 – Ben Chilwell, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Chelsea have met 60 times in the Premier League. United have won 17 times, drawing 25 times with Chelsea winning 18 times. United have scored 74 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four of them. Chelsea have scored 73 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept a total of 16 clean sheets with Chelsea keeping 19. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 133 yellow cards and four red cards. Chelsea players have been shown 140 yellow cards and six red cards.

Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Radamel Falcao, Juan Sebastian Veron, Mark Bosnich, Mark Hughes, Paul Parker, George Graham, Mal Donaghy and Ray Wilkins have played for both United and Chelsea in the history of both clubs.

Team News

Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Donny van de Beek have all been ruled out through injury so will not face Chelsea. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are returning from injury with both having a 25% chance of featuring against Chelsea.

Christian Eriksen returned from illness against Spurs on Wednesday evening, making a cameo in the victory at Old Trafford. He should be fit enough to start. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved against Chelsea after he was dropped from the squad by Erik ten Hag.

N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are all ruled out due to injury ahead of United’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Conor Gallagher has been suffering from an illness recently and is currently has a 50% chance to feature against United.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Predicted Chelsea Starting XI – 3-4-1-2

Arrizabalaga;

Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly;

Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella;

Mount;

Aubameyang, Sterling

Match Prediction

United and Chelsea have played 191 matches in all competitions. United have won 81 times, drawing 55 times and losing 55 times. In the last ten meetings in all competitions, United have won four times, drawn five times and lost just once.

United have not lost at Stamford Bridge since the 5 November 2017. It was a stadium where they never had much luck but more recently, everything seems to have gone to plan for United. Over the last two seasons, there have been no winners in this match – four draws.

With United building momentum since their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City, they will be up for the challenge of Chelsea, who are nowhere near the team they were when they won the UEFA Champions League back in 2021. They are beatable with the right tactics and Erik ten Hag has them.

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

Written by John Walker