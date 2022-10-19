Ratings: Fred was the man against Spurs, Dalot did well too; Varane & Martinez a great partnership, Casemiro now settled?

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It was the third of the top six teams United have beaten this season. Fred opened the scoring in the 47th minute of the match with Bruno Fernandes sealing the win in the 69th minute.

United started well against Spurs. In the fourth minute of the match Antony saw his shot blocked after Fred played the ball into him. In the same minute, Diogo Dalot missed a shot on goal after Casemiro played the ball into him.

Spurs had their first chance a minute later after Rodrigo Bentancur saw his shot hit wide of the target. Antony then had a second shot on goal, seeing the effort saved this time. Fred also saw his effort saved in the seventh minute of the match. United were doing well.

Bentancur has a shot blocked in the 15th minute of the match and just two minutes later, Matt Doherty missed the target. Bruno Fernandes saw an effort on goal blocked in the 20th minute then Marcus Rashford saw his saved a minute later.

United were doing well against Spurs, despite Alan Shearer stating that Spurs make it hard to play against them, despite the chances United had both created and had in front of goal. Fernandes saw another attempt saved in the 23rd minute. United were banging on the door.

Rashford also had a shot blocked in the same minute as Fernandes. Luke Shaw had perhaps the best shot of the match so far in the 24th minute, launching it with his left foot, from the left side of the pitch into the top-left corner but Hugo Lloris made the save.

In the 25th minute, Fred saw his shot blocked as he launched an attack on goal. A minute after Fred’s attempt, Fernandes missed the target with a right footed shot from outside the box, which was too high. Casemiro then missed on effort on goal in the 29th minute.

Spurs got another shot in the 33rd minute of the match through Son Heung-Min, but he missed the target from outside of the box. United then had a flurry of shots with Fernandes and Fred missing the target and Dalot’s shot being blocked.

here was a slight stoppage in the match at the end of the first half after Dalot took the ball to his face but the referee did not blow the whistle straight away, like he did minutes earlier when Eric Dier seemed to have a head injury. Two minutes were added at the end of the half.

At the end of the first half it was still 0-0 but United had 19 shots, five of those on target. Spurs had four shots, none on target. United were the dominant team but needed to find that goal in the second half, or this match will be like the last two and panic was not required.

At the start of the second half, there were no substitution for either team. Fred did open the scoring for United though with a great left footed finish from outside of the box, just creeping the ball in at the far post. What a goal for United at the start of the half.

Two minutes after United’s goal, Rashford saw another effort saved. Fernandes then tried to find Rashford with a through ball but he was offside on receiving the ball. Harry Kane then had a shot blocked in the 50th minute of the match. Casemiro was booked in the 53rd minute.

Cristian Romero had a shot on goal in the 53rd minute of the match but he missed the target. Antony missed the target again in the 55th minute before Jadon Sancho, who assisted Fred’s goal, also missed the target in the same minute. United were seeking that second goal to give them a cushion.

Dalot had another shot on goal in the 64th minute, which was blocked. Kane got another shot on goal in the 68th minute, but it was saved by David De Gea. United then doubled their lead through Fernandes who finished superbly. What a goal for the captain.

Fernandes had another attempt on goal saved in the 73rd minute with Rashford also having an effort saved a minute later. If it was not for Lloris, Spurs would be miles behind in terms of goals being scored. Dalot had another shot in the 74th minute, missing the target that time.

Ten Hag made his first substitution in the 76th minute; Scott McTominay replacing Antony. In the 81st minute, Rashford tried to play a through ball into Fernandes, who found the back of the net but he was ruled offside and the third goal of the evening was taken away as quick as it arrived.

Spurs made a triple substitution in the 82nd minute; Lucas Moura, Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon replacing Yves Bissouma, Eric Dier and Matt Doherty. Just four minutes later, United made a double substitution; Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen replacing Sancho and Casemiro.

In the last minute of the match Spurs made their final two substitutions; Oliver Skipp and Djed Spence replacing Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic. United carved out another chance with Elanga but he lost the ball in the box. United did everything they needed to though with the two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to walk towards the tunnel before the minutes of added time were played, which makes him look like a spoilt child because he was not going to play in this match. It is things like this that make him look ungrateful. United got the win without him again.

It was a good match for United, a terrible one from Spurs, who had been marketed as the team to beat ahead of this match but they just did not seem to get off the bus. United got the three points and will now be ready to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper did well against Spurs. is distribution was much better than it was against Newcastle at the weekend. He even started some good attacks for United. Saved a Harry Kane shot which started United’s second goal. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: He has started every match this season and after some poor performances, he stepped up. Did well against Ivan Perisic and shows his authority. He helped on the attack too which is why he is one of the best players of this match. Keep at it lad. ★★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: Kept his cool against Kane, who is one of the best strikers in the world. Showed why he is one of the best defenders in the world. He did everything right and helped his defensive partner, helping make a great partnership. ★★★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: He seemed to relish this match. Kept his composure and stayed at the top of his game. Argentina could be a good shout for the World Cup this year. Kane had little joy against him. United have bought a great player in Martinez. ★★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: This was his best performance for United in a long time.He got a shot on goal but was denied by Hugo Lloris on the volley. He was frequent on the attack for United, much like Diogo Dalot on the right of the pitch. It is good to see this Luke Shaw. ★★★★★★★★

Casemiro: The Brazilian played well with his compatriot, Fred. They seemed to look like they were playing for their country. This could be a good partnership, although Christian Eriksen will be the first choice. Played a deeper role with Fred as the creator. ★★★★★★★

Fred: This was a great performance for the Brazilian, who was terrible on Sunday. He explored to find a goal but seemed unlikely to score. Then two minutes into the second half, he had his first goal of the season. What a performance from the midfielder. ★★★★★★★★★

Antony: The third of the trio of Brazilians on the pitch for United had a good match, seemingly pleasing the crowd with his skills and chances on goal – but not getting anything from the match in terms of assists or goals. He was imaginative for United. a good signing. ★★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: The captain was in sync with United’s attacking but was also wasteful at times. He regained the ball and instigated the attack which Fred scored. He also finished his shot superbly to give United a two-goal cushion. What a victory for United. ★★★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: He was quiet in the first half and made an early impact to the second half to assist Fred’s goal, getting his first assist of the season, added to his three goals he already scored. He needs to be involved more for United though. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Had a few chances in the match once again and should have buried the ball into the back of the net from one of them. He was denied by Lloris too, who had a good game despite two conceded goals. He will be seeking to find the net again. ★★★★★★★

Substitutes

Scott McTominay: Replaced Antony 76′. Came on after United scored their second goal of the game and put in his energy and determination to ensure that United ended the match with a third consecutive clean sheet. He will be pleased with what he did. ★★★★★★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Sancho 87′. Came on late and was involved in a change but lost the ball. Not sure why he got time ahead of Facundo Pellistri, as he will need some minutes after his injury in the summer that stopped him from being loaned out. ★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: Replaced Casemiro 87′. Came on late in the game, seemingly recovering from the illness that kept him out on Sunday, which is good ahead of the Chelsea match. Played a good cameo for the five minutes or so he was on the pitch. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Fred 47′, Bruno Fernandes 69′

Assists: Jadon Sancho 47′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro (Eriksen 87′), Fred; Antony (McTominay 76′), Fernandes, Sancho (Elanga 87′); Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof, Malacia; Pellistri; Ronaldo, Garnacho

Bookings: Casemiro 52′

Written by John Walker