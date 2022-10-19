Confirmed XI: Rashford leads the line against Spurs; Antony, Fernandes & Sancho support him in must-win match

Erik ten Hag will nee seeking three points in this match; Spurs pose a threat though

19 October 2022

Manchester United will be pitted against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening. Over their last two matches, United have struggled to score goals, finding a winner against Omonia Nicosia thanks to Scott McTominay.

Against Newcastle United on Sunday, United had plenty of chances, had the ball in the back of the net twice but neither was given. It is a worrying sign for United but the return of Anthony Martial, who has scored or assisted in every appearance this season, would be good for United.

Spurs fans seem to think that their club is something to be proud of this season, despite them not able to beat Chelsea, West Ham United or Arsenal this season but seemingly assuming that because they are in the Champions League, they have a superiority over United – they don’t.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Malacia; Eriksen, Pellistri, McTominay; Ronaldo, Elanga, Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris;

Romero, Dier, Davies;

Doherty, Bentancur, Bissouma, Højbjerg, Perisic;

Son, Kane

Substitutes

Forster; Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga, Lenglet; Skipp, Sessegnon; Gil, Moura

United and Spurs have met 60 times in the Premier League. United have won 38 times, drawing 12 times with Spurs winning 10 times. United have scored 104 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring all of them. Spurs have scored 59 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both of them.

United have kept a total of 28 clean sheets with Spurs keeping just eight. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 108 yellow cards and four red cards. Spurs players have been shown 96 yellow cards and one red card.

Jack Hall, Jimmy Brown, Garth Crooks, Alan Brazil, Terry Gibson, Chris McGrath, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Jones, Zeki Fryers, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick have played for both United and Spurs in the history of the two clubs.

