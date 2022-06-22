£69 million for Antony and £52 million for Lisandro Martinez or Jurriën Timber – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Anthony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurriën Timber after Ajax placed £69 million on Anthony and £52 million on both Martínez and Timber. It would seem that United will need to ‘splash the cash’ in order to sign any of them.

De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij, as reported by The Sun made the news public as reports grew about United wanting to sign Anthony plus the interest already held for defensive duo Martínez and Timber. All three would cost £173 million but United might only be interested in one of the defenders.

It is, of course, a possibility that all three players could remain in Amsterdam this summer unless any of the players pushed for a move. It has been reported by James Robson that Anthony ‘has his heart set on a move to United‘ this summer, so there is a chance that he could push for a move.

Antony, 22, is contracted at Ajax until the summer of 2025, signing for the club in the summer of 2020. So far in his career at the club he has made 78 appearances, scoring 22 goals and 20 assists. He can play on either the left or right-wing – a problem area for United at this time.

Martínez, 24, is contract at Ajax until the summer of 2025, signing for the club in the summer of 2019 and extending his contract only last year. He has made 118 appearances, scoring six goals and six assists. He can play in any central defence position, at left-back and even in defensive midfield.

Timber, 21,is contracted at Ajax until the summer of 2024, coming through the clubs academy into the first team in 2020. In his short career so far he has made 74 appearances, scoring four goals and two assists. He can play in any central defence position and at right-back.

You cannot blame Ajax for trying to keep these players. This summer they have seen Erik ten Hag and Marc Overmars leave the club. They have also seen Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch leave the club with Sébastien Haller soon to depart the club.

With back-to-back Eredivisie titles, they will not want to see any more important players leave the club – unless a pretty fee is paid for that to happen. Their top scorer Haller will see a fee of €35 million paid for him by Borussia Dortmund but Premier League clubs must pay more.

That said, Haller, 28 is not going to be in the same boat as Antony, 22 and Timber, 21, or Martínez, 24 but it seems that United are always hit for large transfer fees, providing the reports are in fact true. I have no reason to doubt at this time. It will be up to United what happens next.

