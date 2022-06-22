Brandon Williams available for £10 million this summer; player wants regular first team football

Brandon Williams can leave Manchester United this summer according to reports in The Sun but it would have to be for the right price. The versatile fullback spent the last season on loan with Norwich City, who were relegated from the Premier League.

It is suggested that a fee of £10 million, or around that area could see United allow the academy graduate to leave the club. Williams wants regular first team football but with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles ahead of him at left-back, he looks unlikely to find that at United.

He can also fill in at right-back but with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already in those positions, plus Ethan Laird who could be tested in preseason, it would seem there is no place for the 21-year-old there either. It is a shame but these things happen in football from time to time.

Williams is contracted at United until the summer of 2024, signing his last contract when ha came through the academy in 2019 under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjær. He has made 50 appearances at senior level, scoring one goal and three assists for United.

In his first season away from the club on loan at Norwich City, Williams made a total of 28 appearances, scoring no goals but getting one assist. He was praised for some of his performances but there was nothing to suggest that he would make it at United, at least getting past Shaw.

He favours playing at left-back and it would be very hard for him to get regular first team football next season, even if he was given a chance in preseason. Once Shaw and Telles have played, they will both be ahead of him when the season starts.

Back in March, Williams stated that he wants to look back on his career having played hundreds of matches at the top level in the Premier League, which is what he wants to do, feeling that he is able to do that after 21 Premier League appearances for United and 25 for Norwich. He said:

“I want to look back on my career and have played hundreds of games at the top level in the Premier League. Whether that’s at Norwich, at Manchester United or somewhere else [I don’t mind]. I feel I’m capable of doing that. I’ve showed that I can play in this league this season.”

It may well be that United end up keeping Williams, especially if no buyer comes in for him. The club would like him to fight for his place in the team but for that to happen, he will need to set the standards and be up fr the fight. If it does not go well for him, he will be frustrated.

Written by John Walker