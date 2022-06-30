Bruno Fernandes tries to ease fears of Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumoured Manchester United departure

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes expects to see compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club when the due are to return for preseason training after having ‘private chats’ with his teammate following the rumours of the 37-year-old departing the Old Trafford club.

Of course, the rumours could well be hearsay as they always tend to be but the player does have a reason to be feeling the way that he does following last seasons devastating results and the fact United look so far away from lifting a trophy again, let alone winning the Premier League.

The Mirror has reported quotes from Fernandes after the supposed conversation between the two players. Ronaldo made his return to United last summer, after 12 years away from the Theatre of Dreams signing from Juventus and was quickly back to his old ways – scoring goals.

Ronaldo made 38 appearances for United last season, playing in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the Emirates FA Cup. He scored 24 goals and three assists at United, also playing one match for Juventus in the Series A.

Fernandes does not believe that the reports nor that United would be keen on selling the player, or that Ronaldo himself would be interested in leaving the Old Trafford club. He has of course been linked to Juventus, AS Roma and Chelsea in the past week. Fernandes spoke to Record, saying:

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago – we’re both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation – I hope to meet him on the fourth to train there [at Manchester United ], I’m not expecting more than that. “There is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don’t believe that the club is willing to lose a player of the value of Cristiano.”

Another rumour has come to light with Ronaldo’s former club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, where United purchased the then 18-year-old from in the summer of 2003 following the departure of David Beckham to Real Madrid but Fernandes still feels that he will see his teammate again, at United.

Fernandes gave more insight into his thoughts, giving his opinion about his compatriot returning to Sporting, which was his former club too, suggesting that it would be a great occasion. However, that could be something for the future and he does expect to continue to feature with Ronaldo at United.

“It would be a great moment for the sportinguistas, almost everyone expects that; I would like that to happen. “He has the ambition to continue playing for many years, we will see what he will decide – I hope – when his contract with United ends, but the ambition and dream of sportinguistas would be to see Ronaldo playing for Sporting.”

Written by John Walker