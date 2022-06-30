Tyrell Malacia’s arrival at Manchester United could see three players leave – reports

Manchester United are ‘edging closer’ to securing the signature of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia this summer after beating Ligue 1 club Olimpique Lyonnais to agreeing terms with both the player and his club in what could be a £14 million deal, according to The Mirror.

The 22-year-old has told he club that he wants to sign for United, linking up with compatriot Erik ten Hag this summer and talks are said to be progressing over the imminent deal, which could be completed in the very near future. However, it will bring some problems for United.

Ten Hag has apparently said that he sees Malacia as a rival for Luke Shaw in the left-back position, with Shaw being the regular starter, providing that he can find the form he showed the season before last and Malacia will push him to take the position off him, which could work very well.

That said, it would cause problems for two experienced left-backs currently at the club and a youth prodigy coming through the ranks. Alex Telles could see his two seasons at United come to an end this summer, providing the club get offers for him.

The Brazilian made 26 appearances last season, scoring one goal and four assists but has never really found his feet, especially last season when United were playing a terrible brand of football. Brandon Williams will also be a casualty, but he has been told that he can leave.

It is expected that £10 million could result in the player moving clubs this summer, providing the interest is there – otherwise United could end up loaning players out and still being left with them in a year’s time, or perhaps much longer than that as has been the case with other players.

The third player that could find himself in a relative cul-de-sac is Álvaro Fernández who was given a place in the first team training squad last season and seemed hungry to take his chance. The 19-year-old made 31 appearances at youth level last season, scoring four goals and six assists.

Obviously, United would not want to sell the youngster based on the talent he has and the fact he could be the main left-back at the club in a number of years, at least rivalling Malacia if everything goes to plan. Therefore, it could be that United let the player head out on loan.

Loaning young up and coming players is the best thing for them if they are not going to get much first team action over the course of a season and allowing the 19-year-old to head to a Championship or League One club, or even one on the continent could be great for him and United.

