Confirmed XI: Greenwood, Pellistri, Lingard and James start against QPR

Manchester United will face Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what will be their second pre-season match of the summer. United beat Derby County 2-1 on Sunday at Pride Park with Tahith Chong opening the scoring, Facundo Pellistri doubling United’s lead and Colin Karim-Richards scoring a consolation goal. United looked good on the pitch and some of the players looked to be getting ready for the new season, whether it would be at United, loaned out or even sold this summer. Pellistri and Chong looked good, as did Jesse Lingard when he came on in the second half.

This is the second of five pre-season matches this summer, with two yet to be played at Old Trafford; Brentford (28 July) and Everton (7 August) with a trip to Preston North End in between (31 July). United are still missing 10 first team players; David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, with nine of them eventually joining up with the squad, and Rashford yet to know if he will be having surgery – keeping him out until at least October, plus Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo who are representing the Ivory Coast in the Olympics in Tokyo.

Manchester United:

Heaton;

Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Williams;

Matic, Andreas;

Pellistri, Lingard, James;

Greenwood

Substitutes:

Grant, Bishop; Fish, Bernard; Mata, Levitt, Garner, Hannibal, Galbraith; Elanga, Shoretire, Hugill

Queens Park Rangers:

Dieng;

Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet;

Adubajo, Dozzell, Ball, Willock, Wallace;

Chair, Austin

Substitutes:

Walsh, Kakay, McCallum, Odomah, Thomas, Dykes, Kelman

United and QPR have met a total of 53 times competitively in the history of both clubs. United have won 34 times, drawing 13 times and losing just six times. The last loss against QPR was on the 1 January 1992 with the away side winning 4-1 with Brian McClair scoring United’s only goal of the match. Since then, a total of 17 matches have been played between the two clubs with United winning 14 times, with two runs of seven victories in a row, drawing three times. The last match between the two clubs was played on the 17 January 2015 and was a 2-0 victory for United with Marouane Fellaini and James Wilson scoring the goals.

There are no current QPR players who have played for United but there has been a few players with a United connection play for the London club. The two latest first team players to have left United for QPR were Ji-Sung Park, who left in the summer of 2012 and Rio Ferdinand, who left the club in the summer of 2014. Sean Goss, a player from United’s academy signed for QPR in the summer of 2016 and Will Keane was loaned to the club during part of the 2013/14 season. Fabio da Silva (2012/13), Federico Macheda (2012/13), Tom Heaton (2009/10) and Kieran Lee (2007/08) were also loaned to QPR. Paul Parker signed from QPR in 1991.

Written by John Walker