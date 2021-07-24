Ratings: Lingard and Elanga score in 4-2 defeat by QPR; training matches are about fitness, not about winning

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second pre-season match will be a memorable one on the day it was announced that he signed a new contract at the club. Jesse Lingard opened the scoring in the third minute of the match with Anthony Elanga scoring a late consolation. QPR found goals through Charlie Austin, a brace from Lyndon Dykes and Moses Odubajo. United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, in their third pre-season match of the summer.
United started well against QPR and got forward almost immediately. Facundo Pellistri played in a great ball to Jesse Lingard, who opened the scoring in the third minute of the match. It did not start a ruthless performance from United though as in the sixth minute, Charlie Austin had found the back of the net to give QPR an equaliser. It was a pretty even half from there with the home side seemingly thinking they were playing a cup final against United, rather than a friendly. There were a few chances for either side, but nothing that was going to change the game. United had a good half but there is still so much more to do in this match.
At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made four substitutions with Lee Grant, James Garner, Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga replacing Tom Heaton, Nemanja Matic, Facundo Pellistri and Daniel James. QPR got their second goal through Lyndon Dykes in the 53rd minute of the match, which put the home side in a great position, although Elanga had a chance to get one back but collided with the goalkeeper when he was through on goal. QPR then scored a third through trials Moses Odubajo, then Dykes scored the fourth goal of the match a minute later. This is a dire match for United, but the majority of people will moan before looking at the squad.
The majority of United’s first team players were still on holiday after their participation in Euro 2020 and Copa America. QPR have been a team in form in this match and with United’s toughly squad, it was never going to be something that United dominated, even if they did so against Derby last week. In the 61st minute, Solskjaer made three more substitutions with Ethan Galbraith, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shoretire replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood. United tried to get back into the game, but it was ahead of them still.Hannibal Mejbri replaced Lingard in the 68th minute of the match.
United got a goal back to bring the score to 4-2 with Anthony Elanga finding the back of the net after some good play from Shola Shoretire, who made the assist. Solskjaer made three more substitutions; two in the 80th minute with Di’Shon Bernard and Will Fish replacing Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi and one in the 83rd minute in which Joe Hugill replaced Brandon Williams. It was going to be a lesson for United, a test for the youth and a reminder of what things will be like playing senior football. Pre-season matches are not there to be won but there will be many moaning about this heavy defeat.
United will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the third pre-season friendly of the summer. United then travel to Preston North End on the 31 July before welcoming Everton to the Theatre of Dreams on the 7 August which will end pre-season and have United ready for the season proper. United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford in the opening Premier League match of the season, which will be a tough match for United but one that will see them having the majority of their senior team back at the club and ready to start the new season.
Goals: Charlie Austin 7′, Lyndon Dykes 53′, 59′, Moses Odubajo 58′; Jesse Lingard 3′, Anthony Elanga 74′
Assists: Yoann Barbet 7′, Lee Wallace 53′, Chris Willock 58′, 59′; Facundo Pellistri 3′, Shola Shoretire 74′
Manchester United: Heaton (Grant 46′); Wan-Bissaka (Galbraith 61′), Tuanzebe (Bernard 80′), Mengi (Fish 80′), Williams (Hugill 83′); Andreas (Levitt 61′), Matic (Garner 46′); Pellistri (Mata 46′), Lingard (Hannibal 68′), James (Elanga 46′); Greenwood (Shoretire 61′)
Substitutes Not Used: Bishop
Bookings: N/A
Written by John Walker