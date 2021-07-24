Ratings: Lingard and Elanga score in 4-2 defeat by QPR; training matches are about fitness, not about winning

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second pre-season match will be a memorable one on the day it was announced that he signed a new contract at the club. Jesse Lingard opened the scoring in the third minute of the match with Anthony Elanga scoring a late consolation. QPR found goals through Charlie Austin, a brace from Lyndon Dykes and Moses Odubajo. United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, in their third pre-season match of the summer.

United started well against QPR and got forward almost immediately. Facundo Pellistri played in a great ball to Jesse Lingard, who opened the scoring in the third minute of the match. It did not start a ruthless performance from United though as in the sixth minute, Charlie Austin had found the back of the net to give QPR an equaliser. It was a pretty even half from there with the home side seemingly thinking they were playing a cup final against United, rather than a friendly. There were a few chances for either side, but nothing that was going to change the game. United had a good half but there is still so much more to do in this match.

Jesse Lingard celebrating after opening the scoring against Queens Park Rangers.

At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made four substitutions with Lee Grant, James Garner, Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga replacing Tom Heaton, Nemanja Matic, Facundo Pellistri and Daniel James. QPR got their second goal through Lyndon Dykes in the 53rd minute of the match, which put the home side in a great position, although Elanga had a chance to get one back but collided with the goalkeeper when he was through on goal. QPR then scored a third through trials Moses Odubajo, then Dykes scored the fourth goal of the match a minute later. This is a dire match for United, but the majority of people will moan before looking at the squad.

The majority of United’s first team players were still on holiday after their participation in Euro 2020 and Copa America. QPR have been a team in form in this match and with United’s toughly squad, it was never going to be something that United dominated, even if they did so against Derby last week. In the 61st minute, Solskjaer made three more substitutions with Ethan Galbraith, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shoretire replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood. United tried to get back into the game, but it was ahead of them still.Hannibal Mejbri replaced Lingard in the 68th minute of the match.

Anthony Elanga scoring a late consolation for Manchester United against Queens Park Rangers

United got a goal back to bring the score to 4-2 with Anthony Elanga finding the back of the net after some good play from Shola Shoretire, who made the assist. Solskjaer made three more substitutions; two in the 80th minute with Di’Shon Bernard and Will Fish replacing Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi and one in the 83rd minute in which Joe Hugill replaced Brandon Williams. It was going to be a lesson for United, a test for the youth and a reminder of what things will be like playing senior football. Pre-season matches are not there to be won but there will be many moaning about this heavy defeat.

United will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the third pre-season friendly of the summer. United then travel to Preston North End on the 31 July before welcoming Everton to the Theatre of Dreams on the 7 August which will end pre-season and have United ready for the season proper. United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford in the opening Premier League match of the season, which will be a tough match for United but one that will see them having the majority of their senior team back at the club and ready to start the new season.

Manchester United 22 Tom Heaton Played a good game against QPR. Will be annoyed with the distribution in the match. Conceded in the sixth minute but held firm thereafter. He's definitely here to play more than a bit part role at the club. Replaced by Grant in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka He was tested down the right with QPR attacking there all the time. His attacking was pretty ineffective. Replaced by Galbraith in the 61st minute. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe Tested throughout the match and both Austin and Dykes got the better of him. Him playing regular football will be better for him, so a loan spell would be the best option for his this season. Replaced by Bernard in the 80th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 43 Teden Mengi Austin punished him for the first goal, which is what you would expect from a striker like him, against an inexperienced academy player. Replaced by Fish in the 80th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 33 Brandon Williams Played a more defensive game but did not get forward too much. When Maguire, Lindelof and Shaw are all back, the defence will be better. Replaced by Hugill in the 83rd minute. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Played a defensive midfield game, often on his own. Possibly gave the impression that this area of the midfield could with strengthening. He did all he could do. Replaced by Garner in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira He did well with Lingard in the early minutes of the match but after Austin's goal, he seemed to regress. United should offload him this summer. There is no point in keeping him. Not good enough. Replaced by Levitt in the 61st minute. 1 2 3 4 5 28 Facundo Pellistri Had a great first half, like his second half against Derby. Assisted a good goal for Lingard after a clever run. Cut inside from the right for most of his performance, indicating that he will be a more central attacking player. Replaced by Mata in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Scored the first goal of the match with United looking to get the better of QPR. Put in plenty of energy and attacking play. Did his best but could not find any more goals. Replaced by Hannibal in the 6th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welsh winger was involved in the opening goal but regressed from there. It was early days for him after only returning to training at the start of the week. His final ball and yet again his decision making was problematic. He was replaced by Elanga in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Played a deeper role because of a lack of creativity. Seemed out of sorts as the main striker without experience alongside him. Replaced by Shoretire in the 61st minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 13 Lee Grant Replaced Heaton 46'. Conceded three goals, all in quick succession. Not a lot he could have done for any of them though. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Pellistri 46'. Had some involvement in the match, providing Elanga with the ball, but his impact was minimal. 1 2 3 4 5 37 James Garner Replaced Matic 46'. Got on the ball a lot but United were that far behind, it was not working for them. Hopefully he gets a good loan spell in the Premier League this season. 1 2 3 4 5 36 Anthony Elanga Replaced James 46'. He was a great asset froths introduction at the start of the second half. A good attacking talent that will get minutes this season. Scored in the 74th minute with a great finish. 1 2 3 4 5 54 Ethan Galbraith Replaced Wan-Bissaka 61'. Played at right-back, which is not his preferred position. He was solid at times and did what he needed to do. 1 2 3 4 5 35 Dylan Levitt Replaced Pereira 61'. Had a shot from distance and put in his all in this performance. 1 2 3 4 5 47 Shola Shoretire Replaced Greenwood 61'. Got himself an assist by picking out Elanga in the 74th minute to get a goal back, but it was not enough for United. Showed spirit and ability though, which was good. 1 2 3 4 5 46 Hannibal Mejbri Replaced Lingard 68'. Showed his skill in a tough match and did not show defeat, which is a good sign. United have a great talent here. 1 2 3 4 5 58 Di’Shon Bernard Replaced Tuanzebe 80'. Did not do all that well with a messy foul. Still got some experience. Will probably head out on loan again soon. 1 2 3 4 5 48 Will Fish Replaced Mengi 80'. Did not have too much time to make an impact. He might play again before he heads on loan this season. 1 2 3 4 5 52 Joe Hugill Replaced Williams 83'. Had seven minutes plus added time. Missed a good chance on goal, which could have inspired United to a comeback. Good to see him get some more time on the pitch though. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Charlie Austin 7′, Lyndon Dykes 53′, 59′, Moses Odubajo 58′; Jesse Lingard 3′, Anthony Elanga 74′

Assists: Yoann Barbet 7′, Lee Wallace 53′, Chris Willock 58′, 59′; Facundo Pellistri 3′, Shola Shoretire 74′

Manchester United: Heaton (Grant 46′); Wan-Bissaka (Galbraith 61′), Tuanzebe (Bernard 80′), Mengi (Fish 80′), Williams (Hugill 83′); Andreas (Levitt 61′), Matic (Garner 46′); Pellistri (Mata 46′), Lingard (Hannibal 68′), James (Elanga 46′); Greenwood (Shoretire 61′)

Substitutes Not Used: Bishop

Bookings: N/A

Written by John Walker

