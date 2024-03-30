Confirmed XI: Hojland, Mainoo, Wan-Bissaka & Garnacho all start against Brentford! Ten Hag will need to make changes to get the victory!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium where they will face Brentford. United have a good record away to Brentford in the Premier League, winning both matches since they were promoted.

Erik ten Hag will be under pressure to get the best from this United squad with the rumours that have dominated the media durning the international break with rumours of a new manager being lined up to replace him. But that seems to be hear say, which is normal with the media.

Brentford have not had a great season in the Premier League and sit in 15th place heading into this weekends matches with 26 points – five clear of the relegation zone. United sit in sixth place with 47 points – nine behind fourth place with a game in hand over Villa.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot;

McTominay, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Martinez, Kambwala; Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony

Brentford

Flekken;

Zanka, Ajer, Collins;

Roerslev, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter;

Toney, Wissa

Substitutes

Strakosha, Ji-Soo, Trevitt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Maupay, Ghoddos

United will need to take their chances against this Brentford side as they will be seeking to better their league position and not get drawn into a relegation battle this season. United should treat this match like they treated Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup – aiming for a victory.

Ten Hag will still have a number of players out for this match but should be able to form a strong side to take on Brentford. United have the ability in the squad to get a result but so do Brentford. Ten Hag will need to get these players to keep their heads and do what is required – win!

United face a tough task to break back into the top four of the Premier League this season to get a UEFA Champions League place. As unlikely as that sounds, mathematically it is still possible but United will need to rely on other teams with those immediately above them having to lose.

Written by Paul