Confirmed XI: Liverpool v United – Jones, Rashford & Elanga start; Garnacho on the bench

United need to get a good result at Anfield - Garnacho and Hannibal to get game time?

19 April 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Liverpool v United – Jones, Rashford & Elanga start; Garnacho on the bench
MacFinder

Manchester United travel to face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday evening in a match that Ralf Rangnick’s team will need to win, which will give rivals Manchester City the advantage in the title race this season, or hand it to Liverpool – neither is a good situation.

United beat Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, his second of the season. United were 2-0 up but Norwich got a goal back at the end of the first half, equalising in the second which resulted in United pushing for a winner and getting it.

Liverpool face City in the Emirates FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, winning 3-2 and earning a place in the final this season, where they will face Chelsea. It ended City’s treble dreams with the Premier League and UEFA Champions League still an option for them – Liverpool could win the quadruple.

United found themselves up to fifth in the Premier League this season after both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lost with West Ham United drawing against Burnley on Sunday. United have been given yet more chances to break into the top four. Beating Liverpool will help that continue to be an option.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Jones, Maguire, Lindelöf;

Dalot, Pogba, Matić, Wan-Bissaka;

Elanga, Rashford, Fernandes

Substitutes:

Henderson; Bailly, Telles; Mata, Lingard, McTominay, Hannibal, Garnacho; Sancho

Liverpool:

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson;

Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago;

Salah, Mané, Díaz

Substitutes:

Kelleher; Konaté, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Keïta, Jones; Jota, Origi

United and Liverpool have met 59 times in the Premier League. United have won 28 times, drawn 14 times with Liverpool winning 17 times. United have scored 79 goals, winning five penalties, scoring three. Liverpool have scored 72 goals, winning seven penalties, scoring five.

United have kept 18 clean sheets with Liverpool keeping 16. Discipline has been an issue with United players receiving 113 yellow cards and 10 red cards and Liverpool players being shown 90 yellow cards and seven red cards. This would be a great match for United to win.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal and Peter Beardsley all played for Liverpool and United before the Premier League was formed. Michael Owen and Paul Ince have also played for both clubs.

Owen won his only Premier League title playing for United, making 52 appearances, scoring 17 goals and three assists for the club. Ince made a total of 207 appearances for United, scoring 22 goals and 16 assists. Neither of the pair are considered legends for United, and rightly so.

Written by John Walker

