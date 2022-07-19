Confirmed XI: Malacia, Maguire, Fernandes, Sancho and Martial start against Palace

Manchester United will be pitted against Crystal Palace in the third pre-season friendly of the summer. It will be the second match to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where United beat Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Erik ten Hag has seen his side win their first two matches; winning 4-0 against Liverpool in Bangkok and 4-1 against Melbourne Victory. Anthony Martial has two goals in the two matches with Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also scoring.

United will face Aston Villa in the final pre-season ,match of this leg of the tour, heading to Perth where they will play at the Optus Stadium on Saturday before flying back to Europe where they will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

It will be then that new summer signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez could play for the club for the very first time, which will be interesting to see. United have done well so far in pre-season but some mistakes have been made whilst adapting to a new style of play.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia;

Fred, McTominay;

Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Heaton, Kovar; Bailly, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Laird, Fish; Amad, Pellistri, van de Beek, Hannibal, Savage, Iqbal; Elanga, Chong, Garnacho

Crystal Palace

Butland;

Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell;

Rak-Sakyi, Milivojevic, Phillips;

Ayew, Mateta, Ebiowei

Substitutes

Guaita, Matthews; Adaramola, Quick, Siddik, O’Brien, Rodney; Banks, Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh; Edouard, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi, Street

United will be seeking to get another good result in this match and start to perfect the playing style that Ten Hag will be seeking to implement at the club. This weekend has seen Christian Eriksen sign for the club and a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez announced.

The midfield could be the problem ahead of the new season, especially with the clubs pursuit of Frenkie de Jong not bearing any fruit at this time but United seem to be happy to wait until next month after the player flew to the USA on pre-season tour.

Whilst United would like to get revenge over Palace after losing in the final match of the Premier League season, the result it not the reason pre-season matches are played. Ten Hag is implementing his playing style and United need to perfect it. Doing that is imperative this summer.

The Dutch manager is also running his eye over his squad to see who will benefit his playing style, who will be the weak links and who could be sold by the club by the end of the summer transfer window as United are carrying a few players out of their depth.

Written by John Walker