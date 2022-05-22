Confirmed XI: Palace v United – Cavani, Elanga and Hannibal start; Fernández, Savage, Garnacho and Shoretire on the bench

Youth to be given a chance against Palace; Cavani to get a good send off?

22 May 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Palace v United – Cavani, Elanga and Hannibal start; Fernández, Savage, Garnacho and Shoretire on the bench
MacFinder

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the final Premier League match of the season on Sunday afternoon. Because West Ham United drew 2-2 with Manchester City in their penultimate match of the season, if United win UEFA Europa League participation is theirs.

However, if United fall to another away defeat of the season, coming after that 4-0 hammering by Brighton and Hove Albion almost a fortnight ago, it will be in the hands of the Hammers to leapfrog United and take the Europa League themselves, leaving United to another fall from grace.

United could still make the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League next season, which would be a remarkable fall from grace comparing recent seasons where UEFA Champions League football was obtained.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have qualified for the Champions League five times, the Europa League twice, reaching Europa League or Europa Conference League this season; they also had a season out of European football. Next season marks a decade post-Ferguson.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles;

McTominay, Fred;

Elanga, Fernandes, Hannibal;

Cavani

Substitutes:

Heaton; Bailly, Jones, Varane, Fernández; Mata, Savage, Garnacho, Shoretire

Embed from Getty Images

Crystal Palace:

Guaita;

Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell;

Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp;

Rak-Sakyi, Édouard, Zaha

Substitutes:

Butland; Kelly; Milivojevic, Kouyaté, Eze, McArthur; Ayew, Mateta, Benteke

United and Palace have met 25 times in the Premier League. United have won 18 times, drawn five times with Palace winning two times. United have scored 45 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three. Palace have scored 13 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it.

United have kept 17 clean sheets with Palace keeping four. Discipline has been an issue with United players receiving 35 yellow cards and one red card and Palace players being shown 40 yellow cards and two red cards. The final match of the season needs to be a good one for United.

Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fraizer Campbell and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have all played for United and Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp was once on trial at United but was not signed and never represented the senior team. Campbell and Fosu-Mensah came through United’s academy.

Wilfried Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing as manager of the club in January 2013 and he ended up making just four appearances for United failing to score a single goal for the club, signing Palace 18 months later. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was purchased from Palace in the summer of 2019.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1551 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Opposition Scouting: Wolves aiming to pressure Manchester United at the Molineux once again

17 August 2019 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Scouting The Opposition Comments Off on Opposition Scouting: Wolves aiming to pressure Manchester United at the Molineux once again

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Monday evening; KO 20:00 BST. The 2019/20 season has been running for Wolves for almost a month, already playing five times; four in the […]

Feature

Confirmed XI: Greenwood, Rashford and Fernandes lead the line in Leipzig, Shaw returns, Pogba on the bench

8 December 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Greenwood, Rashford and Fernandes lead the line in Leipzig, Shaw returns, Pogba on the bench

Manchester United will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig at the RB Arena in the final group stage match of the UEFA Champions League this evening. United top the group, albeit on goal difference […]