Confirmed XI: Rashford leads attack against Saints; Casemiro and Ronaldo on the bench

Manchester United travel to St Mary’s in the Premier League to face Southampton this afternoon. The South Coast club have won one, drawn one and lost one in the league season season and still above United at this time. Erik ten Hag’s United will be seeking their second victory of the season.

The losses against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford brought United to a new low this season resulting in a brilliant performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, taking all three points an leaving Liverpool winless in their opening three matches.

United unveiled Casemiro ahead of the match on Monday and his debut will be long-awaited, even though his signing came about pretty quickly. United needed a defensive midfielder like him and the improvement should be shown almost immediately.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Southampton

Bazunu;

Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo;

Ward-Prowse, Lavia;

Aribo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong;

Adams

Substitutes

McCarthy; Lyanco, Perraud, Bednarek, Valery; Romeu, S. Armstrong, Diallo; Mara

United and Southampton have met 46 times in the Premier League with United winning 28 matches, drawing 11 matches and Southampton winning seven. United have scored 98 goals, winning four penalties, scoring two. Southampton have scored 52 goals, winning one penalty, missing it.

United have kept 12 clean sheets with Southampton keeping six. Discipline has been an issue in this fixture with United players shown 64 yellow cards and one red card and Southampton players shown 74 yellow cards and three red cards. United need to continue what they showed against Liverpool.

Luke Shaw, Danny Wallace, Danny Higginbotham, Joe Jordan, Mark Hughes, Morgan Schneiderlin and Andrei Kanchelskis have all played for both United and Southampton over the years. Shaw is the only current player for United to have played at St Mary’s.

Written by John Walker