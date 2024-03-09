Confirmed XI: Rashford, McTominay, Fernandes & Garnacho leading the attack against Everton; Mainoo & Casemiro in midfield; Collyer on the bench

Manchester United welcome Everton to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Erik ten Hag will need to turn around the clubs form in the league as they have lost the last two league matches against both Fulham and Manchester City.

United will be expected to finish in the top four this season so they can participate in the UEFA Champions League next season which is something that came naturally for United under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, they sit 11 points from fourth place!

It seems unlikely that United will achieve anything this season as injuries have taken their toll on the club again – not to mention the lack of hunger and desire at the club. United seemed to give up in the second half against City and that is unforgivable from this squad of under-performers.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Fernandes, McTominay, Garnacho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir, Mee; Kambwala, Ogunneye; Amrabat, Eriksen, Collyer; Amad, Antony

Everton

Pickford;

Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil;

Doucoure;

Beto

Substitutes

Virginia; Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman; Gomes, Chermiti, Dobbin; Calvert-Lewin

United need to start getting points on the board in the Premier League again. The last two matches in the league have been defeats for United against both Fulham and Manchester City and with Ten Hag’s side 11 points adrift of top four, they need to fight much harder to win now.

Everton have not won any of their last six matches, drawing four times and losing twice – so they should be there for the taking if United are interested enough to beat them – and that is the major question over the club right now – do these United players have the desire to win?

With the likes of Hojlund, Mount, Martinez, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Martial and Malacia all injured, United have few options at fullback and as the striker so Ten Hag will need to utilise other squad players or promote youth to the first team for this match and make do!

Written by Paul